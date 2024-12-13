Published 07:37 IST, December 13th 2024
Lok Sabha to Begin 2-Day Debate on Constitution Today | LIVE
The stage is all set for the Constitution debate in the Lok Sabha today. Stay tuned with Republic for the latest updates
Constitution Debate Today: Indian lawmakers are all set to begin the rare Constitution debate on Friday (December 13), marking the 75th anniversary of its adoption in the Lok Sabha. Union Defence Minister and BJP's most experienced leader Rajnath Singh is likely to initiate the discussion as per reports.
The debate comes amid a tense political standoff between the government and the Opposition, following alleged links of Soinia Gandhi-George Soros and Adani issue.
Scroll for the latest updates from Constitution Debate Today:
07:44 IST, December 13th 2024
Constitution Day Celebration: 75 Years Since Adoption
The debate on the Constitution has been the key demand of the opposition for the Winter Session of Parliament. According to the agreement with the Opposition, the BJP-led NDA government had agreed to a debate on the Constitution on December 13-14 in the Lok Sabha and on December 16-17 in the Rajya Sabha.
On November 26, 1949, the Indian Constituent Assembly formally adopted the Constitution, which came into effect on January 26, 1950, establishing India as a sovereign, democratic republic. In 2015, the Government of India formally declared November 26 as Constitution Day (Samvidhan Divas) to honour the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1949. Since then, the nation celebrates the Constitution's adoption each year on this day.
07:44 IST, December 13th 2024
Big NDA vs INDI Face-Off in the Lok Sabha
All eyes are on this special debate which will be a face-off between the BJP-led NDA government and the Opposition, INDI Alliance.
There has been no clear specification regarding the topics of the historic Constitution debate as of now, but discussions are likely on the Sonia Gandhi-George Soros Link. Sources said leaders of BJP and its allies are likely to refer to Emergency and speak about the "fake narratives being peddled" by the opposition. The Opposition is likely to bring up the Adani issue and One Nation One Election in the debate.
07:44 IST, December 13th 2024
PM Modi to Conclude Discussions
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the two-day debate on the Constitution in the Lok Sabha on Saturday, sources said.
07:37 IST, December 13th 2024
Rajnath Singh to Lead Debate
Union Defence Minister and BJP's most experienced leader Rajnath Singh is likely to initiate the Lok Sabha debate. However, Congress might field Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as speakers during the debate in the Lok Sabha.
Furthermore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to deliver replies to the debate addressing the Lok Sabha on Saturday (December 14).
07:33 IST, December 13th 2024
Lok Sabha to Begin 2-Day on Constitution Today
The Lok Sabha is all set to begin the two-day debate on the Constitution on Friday (December 13) to commemorate its 75th anniversary at noon.
Updated 07:44 IST, December 13th 2024