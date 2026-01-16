Porsche 2025 Deliveries Drop 10% on Weak China Demand

Porsche Sales in 2025: German sports car maker Porsche delivered 10 per cent fewer vehicles globally in 2025, joining fellow Volkswagen subsidiary Audi and Mercedes in reporting weaker figures amid a fiercely competitive market in China.

The company delivered 279,449 vehicles last year, compared with 310,718 units in 2024, it said on Friday.

Porsche sales slumped in China by 26 per cent hit by challenging market conditions in the luxury segment, as well as intense competition for fully electric models, the carmaker said in a statement.

In Germany and the rest of Europe, sales fell by 16 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively, it added.

Porsche attributed the decline in Europe to supply gaps for the 718 and Macan combustion engine models due to EU cybersecurity regulations.

The new regulations meant the ICE model of Macan was not available anymore in 2025, creating a higher baseline in 2024, said Matthias Schmidt, European autos market analyst at Schmidt Automotive.

Porsche outperformed Mercedes and Audi in the North American market, where its sales remained flat compared with a 12 per cent decline for both German peers in 2025.

"Porsche likely benefitted from a pull-forward of inventory registrations across the US to mitigate against tariffs," said Schmidt.

Like Audi, Porsche has no US production site, making it exposed to US tariffs, which were expected to cost the company roughly 700 million euros in 2025.

Porsche said 22.2 per cent of worldwide deliveries in 2025 were fully electric models while 12.1 per cent were plug-in hybrids.