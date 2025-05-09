Pulsar to Hunter: Top 3 Bikes College Students Can Check Under ₹1.5 Lakh in India

Bikes for College Students: College students looking for a reliable and stylish motorcycle on a budget have decent options to choose from. In India, several bikes are available under ₹1.5 lakh and offer a good combination of performance, fuel efficiency, and modern features. Popular options in this budget comprises motorcycles from Royal Enfield, Bajaj Auto and other bike manufacturers.

Here is a list of the top three motorcycles that college students can check under ₹1.5 lakh in India:

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

The first motorcycle on the list that college students can check out is the Royal Enfield Hunter 350. It is a decent-looking motorcycle, which recently got new colour schemes and features were updated. It rides well and has a punchy performance from the engine. It is equipped with a 349cc single-cylinder air-cooled petrol engine, making 20 bhp and 27 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

What is the price of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350?

The price of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 starts at ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base variant.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4v

The next motorcycle on the list that young college students can check out is the TVS Apache RTR 200 4v. It is a stylish-looking motorcycle, having a sharp front profile, decent features, and a punchy performance from the engine. It has features such as a digital instrument cluster, riding modes, and more. It is powered by a 198cc single-cylinder petrol engine, making 20 bhp and 16.8 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed gearbox.

What is the price of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4v?

The price of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4v starts at ₹1.48 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base variant.

Bajaj Pulsar NS160

The Bajaj Pulsar series has been a famous pick among college students from the initial days. It is the third motorcycle on the list, which offers aggressive Pulsar styling, refined performance, and comfortable seating. It is equipped with a 160cc single-cylinder petrol engine, making 16 bhp and 14 Nm torque.

What is the price of the Bajaj Pulsar NS160?