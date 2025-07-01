Punch to Dzire: 5 Best CNG Cars in India Under ₹10 Lakh in 2025

Best CNG Cars: Buyers when planning for a new car under ₹10 lakh in the CNG segment, which has good fuel efficiency, decent boot space, and features, have multiple options to choose from. There are multiple hatchbacks, and sub-4m compact SUVs to choose from. Some popular options under ₹10 lakh are Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Hyundai Aura, Tata Punch, and others.

Here is a list of the top 5 best CNG cars to consider under ₹10 lakh in 2025:

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The Dzire is a popular sedan among private owners and fleet operators. Recently, it got an update and it has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP. The Dzire CNG is equipped with a 1.2L three-cylinder NA petrol engine. It has a claimed fuel efficiency of 33.73 km/kg.

The price of the Dzire CNG is ₹9.90 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the VXI variant.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a popular vehicle in the market. It has decent features like automatic climate control, a wireless charger, and others. The Fronx CNG is equipped with a 1.2L NA petrol engine. It has a claimed fuel efficiency of 28.51 km/kg.

The price of the Fronx CNG is ₹9.72 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the Sigma variant.

Tata Altroz

If you are looking for premium hatchback, then you can check the Tata Altroz. Recently, Tata Motors updated the Altroz with a new design update and added new features. The Altroz CNG is equipped with a 1.2L three-cylinder petrol engine and has a dual-cylinder CNG technology. It has a claimed mileage of 26.2 km/kg.

The price of the Altroz CNG is ₹9.01 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the Smart variant.

Hyundai Aura

The Hyundai Aura gives an intense competition to the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. It is a popular option in the market, and is widely used by fleet operators as well. The Hyundai Aura CNG is equipped with a 1.2L four-cylinder petrol engine. It has a claimed mileage of 22 km/kg in the CNG mode.

The price of the Aura CNG is ₹8.60 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the E variant.

Tata Punch

The Tata Punch is a micro-SUV, having decent space, features, and offers a CNG option. It has a dual-cylinder CNG setup, and has good boot space on offer as well. The Punch CNG comes with a similar engine as the Altroz, having the 1.2L three-cylinder NA petrol engine. It has a claimed fuel efficiency of 26.99 km/kg.