Qualcomm, Wayve Partner To Accelerate AI-Powered Self-Driving System Rollout

UK self-driving startup Wayve displays a vehicle with "Wayve" on its name plate at an event in Tokyo, Japan. | Image: Reuters

Qualcomm and British self-driving startup Wayve said on Tuesday they ‌are collaborating on an integrated artificial intelligence system to help automakers rapidly deploy advanced driver-assistance and automated driving features.

The tie-up combines Wayve's "AI Driver" software with Qualcomm's Snapdragon Ride automotive ​chips and active safety software, creating a platform for carmakers to ​use across models ranging from entry-level systems to advanced automated driving ⁠capabilities.

Chipmakers and software developers are racing to supply the technology for future ​vehicles, as automakers seek systems to accelerate the rollout of increasingly automated driving features.

The ​companies said the integrated system aims to reduce the complexity automakers face when stitching together chips, safety systems and AI software from multiple suppliers, and will support features from ​hands-off assistance to advanced "eyes-off" driving functions as regulations allow.

Advertisement

The combined system is ​designed to scale across vehicle tiers and geographic markets, allowing carmakers to standardise underlying technology, ‌the ⁠companies added.

Nvidia-backed Wayve develops an AI model using real-world driving data, enabling vehicles to learn driving behaviour and adapt to different road conditions and regions without extensive rule-based programming.

Advertisement

Qualcomm, which has been expanding beyond smartphones, said its Snapdragon ​Ride platform provides the ​high-performance, energy-efficient processing ⁠for advanced AI systems in vehicles while meeting safety standards.

Automakers have shown growing interest in systems that can shorten ​development cycles and allow software updates to expand capabilities ​over a ⁠vehicle's lifetime, the companies said.

Wayve, founded in 2017, is part of a new wave of AI-focused autonomous driving developers pursuing software-centric approaches that rely on machine learning ⁠rather ​than heavily map-dependent systems.