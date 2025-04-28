Range Rover Evoque Autobiography Launched in India - What’s New?

Evoque Autobiography Launched: British Luxury automaker Range Rover has launched the Evoque Autobiography in India. According to a statement, the Range Rover Evoque Autobiography has upgraded features, is available in two engine options, and the design remains unchanged. The Autobiography variant brings in a new interior upholstery as well.

“For the first time ever in the Range Rover Evoque, this trim brings features like luxurious Suedecloth headlining, sliding panoramic roof, Full Extended Leather Upgrade, Pixel LED headlights, and more, elevating the vehicle's luxury quotient and design to new heights.” Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said.

Here’s everything that buyers need to know about the Range Rover Evoque Autobiography:

What are the updates on the exteriors of the Range Rover Evoque Autobiography?

The updates on the exteriors of the Autobiography variant of the Range Rover Evoque bring in a new contrasting Black or Corinthian Bronze roof option to choose from. It runs on 19-inch alloy wheels, has pixel LED headlamps, and a powered tailgate for an enhanced user experience.

What are the updates on the interiors of the Range Rover Evoque Autobiography?

The interiors of the Range Rover Evoque Autobiography are enhanced with minimalist differences. The interiors have a Shadow Grey Ash usage on the dashboard and other panels, which the automaker says enhances the sophistication. Further, it has a full extended leather upgrade and Suedecloth headlining, in the Range Rover Evoque Autobiography.

What are the updates on the feature list of the Range Rover Evoque Autobiography?

The major update in the Range Rover Evoque Autobiography is made to the feature list. Now it comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof, 14-way adjustable powered front seats with ventilated and heated function, a wireless charger, an 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and more.

What are the engine options on the Range Rover Evoque Autobiography?

The buyers of the Range Rover Evoque Autobiography can choose from two engine options. There is a P250 petrol mild hybrid engine, which makes 246 bhp and 365 Nm torque and there is a D200 diesel mild hybrid engine making 200 bhp and 430 Nm torque.

What is the price of the Range Rover Evoque Autobiography?