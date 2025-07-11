Ranveer Singh Car Collection - Check Out Luxury & Performance SUVs in His Garage

Ranveer Singh Car Collection: Ranveer Singh is a famous Bollywood celebrity who has multiple luxury and performance SUVs in his car collection. Popular for his movies like Singham Again, Simba, Gully Boy, and others. His garage consists of multiple luxury vehicles, highlighting his passion for automobiles. Recently, he took delivery of his GMC Hummer EV, and according to reports, he is the first Bollywood celebrity to own this EV SUV. Apart from that, his garage consists of a swanky Lamborghini, Aston Martin, Mercedes-Benz, and other SUVs.

Here is a list of the top 3 cars in Ranveer Singh’s collection:

GMC Hummer EV

The GMC Hummer EV is the latest entry in Ranveer Singh’s car collection. It has great road presence, is equipped with a 178kWh battery pack, has a claimed range of 505 km and comes in a 2x and a 3x variant. The Hummer EV is feature-loaded, including ‘crab walk’, multi-zone climate control, driving modes, and others.

The price of the GMC Hummer EV is ₹3.46 crore (ex-showroom).

Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule

The next luxury performance SUV in Ranveer Singh’s garage is the Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule. His Urus is finished in an orange shade, and it was launched in 2021 in India. The Urus Pearl Capsule is equipped with a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 petrol engine, making 650bhp and 850Nm of torque, mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The last recorded price of the Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule was ₹3.43 crore (ex-showroom).

Mercedes-Benz GLS 600 Maybach

Since Ranveer Singh owns multiple performance SUVs, his collection includes a Mercedes-Benz GLS 600 Maybach, which is a four-seater luxury SUV. The Mercedes-Benz GLS 600 Maybach has features like four-zone climate control, massage seats, front and rear ventilated seats, and others. The GLS 600 Maybach is equipped with a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 petrol engine.