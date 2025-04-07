From Range Rover to Audi A8: Former RCB Captain Virat Kohli’s Car Collection audi a8

Virat Kohli Car Collection: Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is an avid automobile enthusiast and known for his car collection. Kohli’s car collection has a wide array of sports cars to luxury SUVs, catering to different needs. He owns multiple cars like multiple Audis, Bentleys, Range Rovers, and more. Recently, Virat Kohli was spotted with his Range Rover Vogue at the practice ground.

Here is a list of the top three cars that are owned by Virat Kohli in India

Land Rover Range Rover Vogue

The first car on the list of Former RCB Captain Virat Kohli’s car collection is the Land Rover Range Rover Vogue. It is a popular choice among famous cricket players, businessmen, and Bollywood celebrities. Range Rover Vogue is known for its ‘Magic Carpet’ feel of ride quality offered by the adaptive air suspensions on the Range Rover Vogue. However, the Range Rover Vogue is no more on sale and currently, the Land Rover Range Rover is available for the customers. Land Rover Range Rover Vogue owned by Virat Kohli has a 4.4L diesel engine, is finished in royal blue shade.

What is the price of Land Rover Range Rover in India?

The price of Land Rover Range Rover starts at ₹2.40 crore (ex-showroom) for the HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel variant. However, the customers can opt either the Autobiography variant or the SV variant of the Range Rover as well.

Bentley Continental GT

The next car on the list is the Bentley Continental GT. Since Virat Kohli has luxury SUVs, he also owns a luxury sports sedan, Bentley Continental GT. It is a two-door four-seater performance luxury sedan and is powered by a twin-turbo V8 petrol engine.

What is the price of Bentley Continental GT in India?

The Bentley Continental is discontinued in India and the last recorded price is ₹3.29 crore (ex-showroom). Currently, the Bentley Bentayga is only available in India for the buyers.

Audi A8L

The third luxury car on the list of Virat Kohli’s car collection is the Audi A8L. It is the flagship sedan from Audi in India and is currently on sale in India. The Audi A8L is equipped with a twin-turbo V6 petrol engine, and has multiple convenience features as well.

What is the price of Audi A8L in India?