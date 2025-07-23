Renault Triber Facelift Launched in India - Price, Features, Specifications & More

Triber Facelift Launched: Renault India has launched the Triber facelift for the Indian market. The price of the Triber facelift starts at ₹6.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The design is revised, and the feature list is similar to the outgoing model. It consists of an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, digital instrument cluster, and others. However, the Triber facelift gets the same 1.0L NA petrol engine. The Triber facelift is available in three colour options and four variants to choose from.

Here is everything you need to know about the Renault Triber facelift:

Renault Triber Design

The design of Renault Triber facelift is revised. The front gets a new LED DRL and projector LED headlamp setup with LED foglamp. Along with that, Renault has launched the Triber facelift with its new logo. On the side, there is a new design for the 15-inch alloy wheels, and the overall silhouette remains unchanged. The rear gets subtle changes as well. There is a new design for the LED taillamps, and it looks modern.

Renault Triber Colours

The Renault Triber facelift is available in three new colours. These are:

Amber Terracotta

Zanskar Blue

Shadow Grey

Renault Triber Interiors

The interiors of the Renault Triber facelift have minimal changes. On the inside, it is finished in black and grey fabric upholstery on the seats. The dashboard is also updated, and now it gets an 8-inch floating infotainment screen. Since it is offered in the same 7-seater configuration, it has 60:40 split as well as sliding, reclining and folding functions for the 2nd row seats. Further, there are dedicated AC vents for 2nd and 3rd row.

Renault Triber Features

Regarding feature list, the Renault Triber facelift has an 8-inch infotainment screen, cruise control, push button start/stop, 7-inch digital instrument cluster, a wireless charger, and others. However, it still misses out on a sunroof.

Renault Triber Safety Features

In terms of safety, the Renault Triber facelift has six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, TPMS, and others.

Renault Triber Engine

The Renault Triber facelift continues with the same old engine. It has a 1.0L naturally aspirated inline three-cylinder petrol engine, which makes 71 bhp and 95 Nm of peak torque, paired with a five-speed gearbox, and AMT. Further, buyers can also opt for retrofitment CNG option.

Renault Triber Price