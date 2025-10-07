Rinku Singh Gifts Hero Vida VX2 To His Sister - All You Need to Know About ₹1 Lakh Scooter

Rinku Singh Vida VX2: Indian cricketer Rinku Singh recently surprised his sister by gifting her a new Hero Vida VX2 electric scooter. The heartwarming gesture has caught the attention of fans on social media. The Hero Vida VX2 is priced around ₹1 lakh, and it has modern styling, useful features, and a good range for daily city rides. Some of the features in the Hero Vida VX2 include riding modes, a digital instrument cluster, and other convenience features.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Hero Vida VX2 EV Scooter:

What is the price of the Hero Vida VX2?

The price of the Hero Vida VX2 starts at ₹1.01 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹1.11 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the Plus variant.

How much is the range of the Hero Vida VX2?

You can choose the Hero Vida VX2 from two battery pack options, and it comes with swappable batteries. The Hero Vida VX2 Go variant comes with a 2.2 kWh battery pack and has a claimed range of up to 92 km.

Further, the Hero Vida VX2 Plus is offered with a 3.4 kWh battery, which has a claimed range of up to 143 km.

What are the features of the Hero Vida VX2?

The Hero Vida VX2 is a feature-loaded offering in the segment. For security and safety, the Hero Vida VX2 has remote immobilisation and cloud connectivity, smartphone connectivity, and more. Additionally, there is a 4.3-inch TFT screen in the VX2 Plus variant and a 4.3-inch LCD screen in the VX2 Go variant, and it has fast-charging support as well.

How much is the boot space in the Hero Vida VX2?