Rohit Sharma’s Latest Ride Is the Tesla Model Y – Check Out His Car Collection

Rohit Sharma Tesla Model Y: Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma has added a new set of wheels to his car collection. Recently, a video on Instagram went viral, and the batter has added a new Tesla Model Y. Since Sharma is popular for his calmness on the ground, and love for premium cars off it, Rohit's most recent choice reveals that he is becoming interested in electric mobility. Tesla recently launched the Model Y in the Indian market. It is a popular offering globally, having an ample range, and the automaker offers it in two variants.

Here’s a look at Rohit Sharma’s car collection:

Tesla Model Y

The Tesla Model Y is the latest entry in Rohit Sharma’s swanky car collection. He has opted for a silver paint shade, which comes at an extra cost. The Model Y features multiple convenience options, including multi-zone climate control, a single infotainment screen, ADAS, and more. Tesla offers it in two variants: a Standard RWD variant, having a 500 km WLTP range, and there is a Long Range RWD variant, having a 622 km WLTP range.

The price of the Tesla Model Y starts at ₹59.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Land Rover Range Rover

The next SUV in Rohit Sharma’s car collection is the Land Rover Range Rover. It is a full-size luxury SUV, having massive road presence and has been spotted multiple times in Mumbai. The Land Rover Range Rover is known for its luxurious interiors, powerful engine, and a long list of convenience and safety features. It is available with a petrol and a diesel engine to choose from.

The price of the Land Rover Range Rover starts at ₹2.56 crore (ex-showroom).

Lamborghini Urus SE

Though Rohit Sharma’s car collection consists of a Land Rover Range Rover, Tesla, and other luxury cars, the batter recently added a new Lamborghini Urus SE to his garage. It is a performance luxury SUV, and it is finished in an orange paint shade, which is called Arancio Argos. Earlier, he had regular Urus, which he gifted to a Dream11 fantasy cricket winner.