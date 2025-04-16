Rolls-Royce Phantom To Bentley: Cars Owned By SRH Owner Kavya Maran. Net Worth Will Surprise You

Kavya Maran Car Collection: Kavya Maran, a renowned businesswomen and the CEO and co-owner of the Sunrisers Hyderabad . Taking over the SRH in 2018, she is a well-recognised figure in the IPL 2025. Talking about her car collection, it consists of a Rolls Royce, Bentley, multiple BMWs and other fancy cars in her garage.

Here is a list of the top cars owned by Kavya Maran in India:

Rolls Royce Phantom VIII EWB

The first car on the list in the Kavya Maran’s garage is the Rolls Royce Phantom VIII EWB. It is an ultra-luxurious sedan, having an extended-wheel base, loaded with features, and is available with a single-engine option. It is equipped with a 6.75L V12 petrol engine, making 675 bhp and 850 Nm torque.

The price of the Rolls Royce Phantom VIII EWB is ₹9.5 crore (ex-showroom).

Bentley Bentayga LWB

The next luxury SUV on the list of her car collection is the Bentley Bentayga LWB. It is a luxury SUV, having an extended wheel base version and is equipped with a host of convenience features and buyers can even bespoke according to their preferences. It is available in multiple engine options for the customers.

The price of the Bentley Bentayga LWB starts at ₹4.10 crore (ex-showroom).

Ferrari Roma

Despite having multiple luxury sedans and SUVs, Kavya Maran’s garage also comprises of Ferraris. Maran’s garage consist of Ferrari Roma, which is a two-seater sportscar. Currently, the Roma is one of the entry-level Ferrari model in India. It has bold looks with high aerodynamics.

The price of the Ferrari Roma in India is ₹3.76 crore (ex-showroom).

BMW i7

The fourth prominent car in Kavya Maran’s car collection is the BMW i7. It is the flagship EV offered by BMW in India. The i7 has bold exteriors, luxurious interiors and is loaded with features. It has a 101.7 kWh battery pack, and has a claimed range of 560 km on a single charge.