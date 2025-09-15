Royal Enfield Bikes Get Cheaper by up to ₹20,000 After GST 2.0 - Check Full Model List

GST 2.0 on RE Bikes: Royal Enfield has announced that under the GST 2.0, the prices of its motorcycles have seen a reduction and a hike as well. According to a statement from Royal Enfield, the majority of the price reduction is done in the Goan Classic of up to ₹19,665, whereas the Super Meteor 650 has a hike of up to ₹29,486 since the Union government has raised the GST slab to 40 per cent on the bikes with more than 350cc capacity. The new prices of the Royal Enfield bikes will be applicable from September 22, 2025.

Here’s how much the price drop and hike will be for various Royal Enfield bikes in India:

Old Price of Royal Enfield Hunter 350

The older price of Hunter 350 started at ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Price of Royal Enfield Hunter 350

With the price reduction under GST 2.0, the new price of the Hunter 350 starts at ₹1.37 lakh (ex-showroom).

Old Price of Royal Enfield Bullet 350

The older price of Bullet 350 started at ₹1.76 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Price of Royal Enfield Bullet 350

With the price reduction under GST 2.0, the new price of the Bullet 350 starts at ₹1.62 lakh (ex-showroom).

Old Price of Royal Enfield Classic 350

The older price of Classic 350 started at ₹1.97 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Price of Royal Enfield Classic 350

With the price reduction under GST 2.0, the new price of the Classic 350 starts at ₹1.81 lakh (ex-showroom).

Old Price of Royal Enfield Meteor 350

The older price of Meteor 350 started at ₹2.08 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Price of Royal Enfield Meteor 350

With the price reduction under GST 2.0, the new price of the Meteor 350 starts at ₹1.91 lakh (ex-showroom).

Old Price of Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

The older price of Goan Classic 350 started at ₹2.37 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Price of Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

With the price reduction under GST 2.0, the new price of the Goan Classic 350 starts at ₹2.17 lakh (ex-showroom).

Complete price list of Royal Enfield Bikes After GST 2.0, Image Source: Royal Enfield

Old Price of Royal Enfield Scram 450

The older price of Scram 450 started at ₹2.08 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Price of Royal Enfield Scram 450

With the price hike under GST 2.0, the new price of the Scram 450 starts at ₹2.23 lakh (ex-showroom).

Old Price of Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

The older price of Guerrilla 450 started at ₹2.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Price of Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

With the price hike under GST 2.0, the new price of the Guerrilla 450 starts at ₹2.56 lakh (ex-showroom).

Old Price of Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

The older price of the Himalayan 450 started at ₹2.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Price of Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

With the price hike under GST 2.0, the new price of the Himalayan 450 starts at ₹3.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

Old Price of Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

The older price of the Interceptor 650 started at ₹3.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Price of Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

With the price hike under GST 2.0, the new price of the Interceptor 650 starts at ₹3.32 lakh (ex-showroom).

Old Price of Royal Enfield Continental GT

The older price of the Continental GT started at ₹3.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Price of Royal Enfield Continental GT

With the price hike under GST 2.0, the new price of the Continental GT starts at ₹3.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Old Price of Royal Enfield Classic 650

The older price of the Classic 650 started at ₹3.36 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Price of Royal Enfield Classic 650

With the price hike under GST 2.0, the new price of the Classic 650 starts at ₹3.61 lakh (ex-showroom).

Old Price of Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

The older price of the Shotgun 650 started at ₹3.67 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Price of Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

With the price hike under GST 2.0, the new price of the Shotgun 650 starts at ₹3.94 lakh (ex-showroom).

Old Price of Royal Enfield Bear 650

The older price of the Bear 650 started at ₹3.46 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Price of Royal Enfield Bear 650

With the price hike under GST 2.0, the new price of the Bear 650 starts at ₹3.71 lakh (ex-showroom).

Old Price of Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

The older price of the Super Meteor 650 started at ₹3.71 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Price of Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650