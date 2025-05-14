Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs Bajaj Dominar 400: Price, Features, Specifications Compared

Royal Enfield vs Bajaj: The 400cc segment motorcycles has multiple options for buyers to choose from. This segment offers decent performance, is loaded with features, and has a comfortable riding. One of the popular motorcycle in the 400cc segment is the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450. It is loaded with multiple features, and has a 450cc petrol engine. However, it competes with the Bajaj Dominar 400 in its segment. It is an old motorcycle, and has more power from engine.

Here is a quick comparison of the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 and the Bajaj Dominar 450:

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs Bajaj Dominar 400: Price

The price of the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 starts at ₹2.79 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. It is available in three variant options to choose from. The Bajaj Dominar 400 has a price tag of ₹2.79 lakh (on-road, Noida), similar to the Guerrilla 450. It is available in a single variant option.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs Bajaj Dominar 400: Colours

The buyers of the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 can choose from six colour options. The buyers of the Bajaj Dominar 400 can choose from two colour options.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs Bajaj Dominar 400: Features

The features on the Guerrilla 450 is more than the Dominar 400. Royal Enfield offers digital instrument cluster on the top spec model, which comes with Google Maps connectivity, has USB charger, and other features. On the other hand, the Dominar 400 has a digital instrument cluster, LED headlights tail lamps, and more.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs Bajaj Dominar 400: Engine Specifications

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 has a 452cc liquid cooled petrol engine, making 39 bhp and 40 Nm of torque, paired to a six-speed gearbox. The Bajaj Dominar 400 has a 373cc liquid-cooled petrol engine, making 39 bhp and 35 Nm of torque, paired to a six-speed gearbox.

