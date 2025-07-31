Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs Harley Davidson X440 - How Do They Compare?

RE vs HD: If you are looking for a 400cc motorcycle, has punchy performance and is good-looking, there are a handful of options to choose from. In this segment, you can check out the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450. It has a stylish design and is a feature-loaded offering with a 450cc petrol engine. On the other side, Harley Davidson has its X440 on offer in the market. It has a 440cc petrol engine and a decent feature list on offer.

Here is a quick comparison of the Guerrilla 450 and the X440 for buyers:

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs Harley Davidson X440 - Features

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 has features like Bluetooth connectivity with Google Maps, hazard lamps, riding modes, a digital insturement cluster, adjustable levers, and other features. On the other side, the Harley Davidson X440 also has Bluetooth connectivity with Turn-by-turn navigation, hazard lamps, an SOS switch, a digital instrument cluster, and others.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs Harley Davidson X440 - Engine Specifications

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 comes with a 452cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder petrol engine. This engine makes 39.50bhp and 40Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox. On the other side, the Harley Davidson X440 has a 440cc single-cylinder oil-cooled petrol engine, making 27 bhp and 38 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs Harley Davidson X440 - Colours

You can choose the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 and the Harley Davidson X440 from six colour options.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs Harley Davidson X440 - Price