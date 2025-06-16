Royal Enfield Hikes Prices of 350cc Motorcycles: Hunter, Meteor, Classic, & More

RE Bikes Price Hike: Royal Enfield, a popular 350cc motorcycle manufacturer has announced a price hike of the 350cc motorcycle lineup. Sources told Republic Auto that, Royal Enfield has made a revised the prices of its Bullet 350, Classic 350, Hunter 350, Meteor 350, and other motorcycles by up to ₹4,000. Specifically, the Bullet 350 has got a price hike of by up to ₹3,000, depending on the variant you opt.

Here is a quick rundown of the surge in prices of the Royal Enfield 350cc Bikes:

Bullet 350

The first motorcycle on the list, which saw the price hike is the Bullet 350. It was launched in 2023, and the automaker has not hiked the prices on its Battalion Black variant. The Military variant consisting of the red and black variant gets a price hike of ₹2,000 and the Standard variant gets a price hike of ₹3,000.

The new price of the Bullet 350 continues to be at ₹1.75 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Classic 350

The next motorcycle on the list under the 350cc lineup is the Classic 350. It is a popular 350cc motorcycle in India. According to sources, the Classic 350 has got a price hike of ₹2,500 across the variant and colour lineup.

The price of the Classic 350 Jodhpur Blue or Madras Red now starts at ₹2.04 lakh (ex-showroom).

Meteor 350

Similarly, as the Classic 350 got a price hike, sources told Republic Auto that Royal Enfield has made a same price hike of ₹2,500 on the Meteor 350. It is a retro-cruiser motorcycle, having a similar engine as the Classic 350, Bullet 350, and Hunter 350.

The price of the Meteor 350 Black and Blue now starts at ₹2.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hunter 350

The Hunter 350 is the entry-level 350cc motorcycle in the Royal Enfield lineup in India. Recently, the automaker launched its 2025 iteration, with new features and colour schemes. According to sources, the Hunter 350 has got a price hike of ₹2,500 across the colour lineup.

The price of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is ₹1.72 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Dapper variant.

Goan Classic 350

Recently, the bike manufacturer launched a bobber version of the Classic 350, the Goan Classic 350 for the Indian market. Royal Enfield offers the Goan Classic in vibrant colours and it has got a price hike of ₹2,500.