Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure X - Which One to Opt Under ₹3 Lakh?

Himalayan 450 vs 390 Adventure X: Buyers looking to buy an adventure tourer motorcycle and have a budget constraint of ₹3 lakh have decent options to check for. Under ₹3 lakh, the buyers can either check out the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 or the KTM 390 Adventure X. Both adventure motorcycles offer a powerful engine, have comfortable seating, and have decent features on offer.

Which one to choose? Here’s a quick comparison of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and the KTM 390 Adventure X for prospective buyers:

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure X: Price

The price of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 starts at ₹2.85 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in four variants to choose from. On the other side, the KTM 390 Adventure X starts at ₹2.91 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes in a single variant option.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure X: Features

The feature list on the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 comprises ride-by-wire throttle, circular digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth and Google Maps connectivity, USB charger, hazard lamps, and more. On the other side, the KTM 390 Adventure X has a simple LCD instrument cluster, a USB charging socket, switchable ABS, and more. However, it misses out on traction control for better riding support.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure X: Engine Specifications

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is equipped with a 452cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled petrol engine, making 40 bhp and 40 Nm torque, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. To enhance the gear shift experience, the Himalayan 450 has an assist and slipper clutch.