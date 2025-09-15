Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Revamped, Now Cost Under ₹2 Lakh

RE Meteor 350 Updated: Royal Enfield has updated its Meteor 350 with cosmetic and functional upgrades. According to a statement, the automaker has added new LED headlamps, features like a USB Type-C charger, and others. Further, the Meteor 350 is available with new paint shades, and you can get customisations with the official accessories. With the GST 2.0 kicking in, the price of the Meteor 350 now starts under ₹2 lakh. Bookings and test rides are available, and the deliveries will commence from September 22, 2025.

“The Meteor 350 is not just a motorcycle, but a lifestyle statement for relaxed journeys and memorable experiences on the open road. We are super excited to bring the refreshed and updated version of the Meteor 350 portfolio, which we believe will further elevate the experience of our community." B. Govindarajan, Managing Director - Eicher Motors Ltd, and Chief Executive Officer - Royal Enfield, said.

Here is everything you need to know about the updated Royal Enfield Meteor 350:

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price

The price of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 starts at ₹1.95 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Fireball variant. The price of the Stellar variant is ₹2.03 lakh (ex-showroom), the Aurora variant is priced at ₹2.06 lakh (ex-showroom), and the price of the Supernova variant is ₹2.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Colours

You can choose the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 from new colour options in each variant. The new colour options are: Fireball Grey, Fireball Orange, Stellar Marine Blue, Stellar Matt Grey, Aurora Red, Aurora Retro Green, and Supernova Black.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Features

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 2025 gets an updated feature list on offer. It comes with LED headlamps and indicators, USB Type-C fast-charging port, tripper navigation pod, assist and slipper clutch, and adjustable brake and clutch levers.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Engine Specifications