Royal Enfield Sales Surge 11% Annually, Rises by 11% Yearly: Check Details

Royal Enfield Sales: Royal Enfield, a mid-size segment motorcycle manufacturer has announced it sales figures. According to Royal Enfield, the automaker saw total sales of 1,01,021 units in March 2025. The automaker saw a growth of 11 per cent on a year-on-year basis and thre was a growth of 24,360 units as compared to March 2024. Talking about the annual sales of Royal Enfield, according to the statement, the recorded total sales of 10,09,900 units, having a growth of 11 per cent as compared to FY 2023-2024.

Royal Enfield Monthly Domestic Sales:

According to Royal Enfield, the domestic sales were at 88,050 units in March 2025. The company saw a growth of 33 per cent on a year-on-year basis and there was a rise in volumes by 22,066 units as compared to March 2024.

Royal Enfield Monthly Exports:

The monthly exports of Royal Enfield stood at 12,971 units in March 2025. The automaker saw a growth of 36 per cent on a year-on-year basis. There was a growth of 3,464 units as compared to March 2024.

Royal Enfield Annual Domestic Sales:

The annual domestic sales of Royal Enfield were at 9,02,757 units for the FY 2024-2025. The two-wheeler maker saw a marginal growth of 8 per cent on a year-on-year basis. There was a growth of 67,962 units as compared to March 2024.

Royal Enfield Annual Exports:

Talking about the exports, Royal Enfield recorded total exports of 1,07,143 units in March 2025. The automaker saw a growth of 37 per cent and there was a surge in volumes by 29,206 units as compared to FY 2023-2024.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Launched:

Recently, Royal Enfield launched the Classic 650 for the Indian customers. It shares its underpinnings with the Shotgun 650 and has a similar feature list.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Price: