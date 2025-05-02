Scorpio to Creta: Top 5 Cars With Highest Sales in April 2025

Creta Ranks Number 1: The Indian automotive industry saw a decent momentum in monthly sales in April 2025. This month witnessed new launches, updates of vehicles, and decent traction from buyers. According to SIAM, the passenger vehicle segment saw a positive marginal growth rate. Further, talking about the top five vehicles in April 2025, the Hyundai Creta was in first position continuously for the second month.

Here is a list of the top five cars that recorded the highest sales in April 2025:

Hyundai Creta:

The Hyundai Creta saw the highest sales in April 2025 for the second consecutive month. It saw total sales of 17,016 units in April 2025. The Hyundai Creta is available in three engine options, multiple variants and is a feature-loaded SUV.

The price of the Hyundai Creta starts at ₹11.11 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The next vehicle on the list is the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. It was recently updated in 2024 and leads the sub-4m compact sedan segment. In April 2024, it saw total sales of 16,996 units and was in second position.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire starts at ₹6.84 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

The third position in the list is secured by the Maruti Suzuki Brezza. It is a sub-4m compact SUV, offered with a petrol and a CNG option, has decent features, and comfortable seating. In April 2025, Brezza recorded total sales of 16,971 units.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza starts at ₹8.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Following the trend, the fourth position is secured by the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. It is a popular MPV in the market, having comfortable seating and a refined petrol engine. In April 2025, Ertiga saw total sales of 15,780 units.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga starts at ₹8.97 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Mahindra Scorpio

The fifth SUV on the list is the Mahindra Scorpio. It is a popular SUV among buyers, and comes in two models, the Scorpio Classic and the Scorpio N. Both are popular for their muscular design, have great road presence and powerful engine options. Mahindra Scorpio recorded total sales of 15,534 units in April 2025.