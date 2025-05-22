Shahid Kapoor Wife, Mira Rajput, Spotted in Mercedes-Maybach S 580 - Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Shahid Kapoor Cars: Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput, was recently spotted in her Mercedes-Maybach S 580. This luxury sedan is the ultra-premium version of the regular Mercedes S-Class in India. Multiple Bollywood celebrities, businessmen, and HNIs opt for this ultra-luxury sedan. It offers a long list of convenience and safety features, and there are multiple options for bespoke customisation. However, Mira Rajput’s Maybach is finished in white shade and has beige interiors.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Mercedes-Maybach S 580 in India:

Mercedes-Maybach S 580 - Exterior Design

The exteriors of the Mercedes-Maybach S 580 are based on the regular S-Class. However, the Maybach variant has more chrome on offer. There is plenty of chrome on the front grill, lower parts of the bumpers, has 21-inch wheels, flush door handles to enhance aerodynamics, and there are subtle Maybach logos on the rear left and right C-Pillars.

Mercedes-Maybach S 580 - Features

The Mercedes-Maybach S 580 has a long list of convenience features for buyers. It has 64 colour ambient lighting, automatic door close function for the rear doors, rear seats recline, seat heating, and ventilation function, massage function, electronically adjustable rear window sunshades and sunroofs, and more. Further, buyers can opt for a rear-seat entertainment package and several other amenities as an option.

Mercedes-Maybach S 580 - Safety Features

The safety features on the Mercedes-Maybach S 580 comprise multiple airbags, a night vision camera, ABS, EBD, ADAS, and more.

Mercedes-Maybach S 580 - Engine Specifications

Mercedes offers the Maybach with two petrol engine options, a V8 in the S 580 and a V12 in the S 680. Mira Rajput owns a S 580, which comes with a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 petrol engine, making 496 bhp and 700 Nm of torque, paired to a nine-speed trip-tronic automatic gearbox.

Mercedes-Maybach S 580 - Price