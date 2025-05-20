Shraddha Kapoor Spotted in Lexus LM - All You Need to Know About ₹2.75 Crore MPV

Shraddha Kapoor Cars: Shraddha Kapoor, a popular Bollywood actress was recently spotted in her new ride, the Lexus LM. Popular for her films like Stree, Street Dancer, Baaghi, and more, Shraddha has a fancy car collection. She has been spotted multiple times driving her Lamborghini Huracan. Recently, Shraddha added a new ride to her garage, the Lexus LM, which is a luxury MPV in the market and is owned by multiple Bollywood celebrities.

Here’s everything you need to know about Shraddha Kapoor’s Lexus LM:

Lexus LM Dimensions

The Lexus LM is a long MPV, and is similar to the Toyota Vellfire. It has a length of 5,125 mm, width of 1,890 mm, and height of 1940 mm. It runs on 19-inch alloy-wheels.

Lexus LM Features

The Lexus LM is a feature-loaded luxury MPV on offer. It has multi-zone climate control, sunroofs, wireless charging pad in the second row, vanity mirror, 48-inch ultra-wide screen, ambient lighting, and more. There is a 14-inch infotainment screen, and Lexus has done a smart job by offering physical controls for air conditioning.

Further, it comes with multiple noise proofing materials and panels to enhance the experience inside the MPV. It has Noise-absorbing roof headlining, Noise-absorbing material at partition, and other areas.

Lexus LM Safety Features

The safety feature list on the Lexus LM comprises ADAS features, multiple airbags, ABS, hill hold assist, and other safety features.

Lexus LM Engine Specifications

Lexus LM is a fuel-efficient MPV. Since it is equipped with a 2.5L strong hybrid petrol engine, making 192 bhp from the four-cylinder engine. However, it comes with an AWD drivetrain, having an electric motor at the front and rear axle. The front axle motor makes 179 bhp and the rear motor makes 53 bhp of output.

Lexus LM Price