Should You Buy Citroen Basalt X in 2025? Pros and Cons Explained

Pros and Cons of Citroen Basalt X: Buyers, when they are planning to get a new car, which is feature-rich, has good ride quality, a comfortable cabin, and a reliable petrol engine, then you can check out the Citroen Basalt. Recently, the automaker launched the Basalt X and added new features, and revamped the interiors of the coupe SUV. Though the exteriors and mechanics remain unchanged in the Basalt X, it got new features like a 360-degree parking camera, a push button for start/stop, and more. In its segment, the Citroen Basalt X is an underrated option in the market. It is offered in multiple variants and colour options.

Recently, we drove the Citreon Basalt X 1.2L turb petrol automatic variant on the city and highways and tested its comfort, features, fuel efficiency, and other parameters. Checking out its main pros and cons can help you to decide whether you should consider this or not:

Pros

Features

Citroen Basalt X Features | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The major update in the Citreon Basalt X is regarding the addition of features. When launched, it missed out on a lot of features, but now, the majority of them are available in the Basalt X. Some of the new features added are front ventilated seats, a 360-degree parking camera, cruise control, a push-button start/stop system, a new instrument cluster, and others. Talking about the camera quality, it still requires improvement, and at night, the camera quality was decent. However, we tested out the cruise control feature, and it was working quite well.

Engine Performance

Citroen Basalt X Side | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The first highlight of the Citroen Basalt X is its performance and the gearbox. It continues to come with a 1.2L turbo petrol engine, making 110 bhp and 205 Nm of peak torque with the six-speed automatic torque converter gearbox. During our driving experience, the engine is quite peppy and the gearbox shifts smoothly; however, there were sometimes jerks and some lag, which we felt during gearshifts. Since it is a three-cylinder unit, there was some noise and vibrations which were evident, but once you drive it around 90-100 km/h, it smoothens out and the power delivery is linear as you get an instant push from the engine when you go hard on the throttle.

Advertisement

Ride Quality

Citroen Basalt X Rear | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The suspensions of the Citreon Basalt X are pretty good. It offers a plush and comfortable ride quality and takes every bump and pothole which comes in its stride. The benefit of having a softer suspension setup is that at low speeds, it offers a good experience and absorbs everything on the road, but at higher speeds, the ride becomes a bit bouncy, and the body roll is also evident.

Comfort

The seats of the Citroen Basalt are comfortable. The cushioning is on point, and with the update, there is new leather upholstery on offer. The front centre armrest offers a good experience, and you’ll not feel tired on long journeys.

Advertisement

Talking about the rear seat experience, the Basalt X comes with a clever feature that enhances your overall experience. It comes with thigh support adjustment, which enhances the comfort levels, and the seats are soft and cushiony, offering you a comfortable ride experience on long journeys.

Cons

Features

Citroen Basalt X 360-Degree Parking Camera | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Though Citroen has added new features like a 360-degree parking camera, cruise control, and a few more to the Basalt X, there are still some more features that could have been offered in it. The Basalt X still misses out on ADAS, a sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and other convenience features.

Mileage

Citroen Basalt X Instrument Cluster | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Earlier, we had reported that the Basalt with the 1.2L turbo petrol engine and six-speed manual gearbox has a fuel efficiency of 16.3 km/l. This time, we drove the same engine with a six-speed automatic torque converter gearbox. As per ARAI, the Basalt with an automatic gearbox has a claimed fuel efficiency of 18.7 km/l. However, during our drive experience, we got a fuel efficiency of 13.7 km/l, and we expected slightly better numbers.

What is the price of the Citreon Basalt X?

The price of the Citroen Basalt X starts at ₹9.07 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base, You variant with a manual gearbox. However, the top-spec, Max dual-tone automatic variant is priced at ₹15.37 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Should you buy this?

Now the main question is, should you buy the Citroen Basalt X in 2025? Our answer is Yes. If you want a coupe SUV for your daily driving around, at ₹15 lakh, having a punchy engine, good ride quality and comfort, you can check out the Citroen Basalt. However, it still misses out on some features, and fuel efficiency can be a dealbreaker for some buyers, but if you prioritise comfort and good road presence, the Basalt X is an underrated option in the segment.