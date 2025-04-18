Skoda Kodiaq vs Toyota Fortuner - Which One to Choose Under ₹50 Lakh in India?

Fortuner vs Kodiaq: The full-size SUV segment recently witnessed the launch of two new products in the market. Volkswagen India launched its Tiguan R Line, and following it Skoda launched its Kodiaq second generation in India. It is available in two variants, the Sportline and the L&K. However, in its segment, it competes with the Toyota Fortuner, which is a popular choice among buyers of this segment. Though it misses out on a lot of features, but it is a reliable and comfortable SUV.

Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the Skoda Kodiaq and the Toyota Fortuner for the buyers:

Skoda Kodiaq vs Toyota Fortuner: Features

The feature list on the Skoda Kodiaq comprises a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, front ventilated, heated, and massage seats, a digital instrument cluster, three-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and more. On the other side, the Toyota Fortuner offers features such as a dual-zone climate control, driving modes, a 9-inch infotaiment screen, 11-speaker JBL audio system, and more.

Skoda Kodiaq vs Toyota Fortuner: Colour Options

The Skoda Kodiaq is available in six colour options for buyers to choose from. It has:

Moon White

Velvet Red

Black Magic

Bronx Gold

Race Blue

Graphite Grey

The Toyota Fortuner is available in seven colour options to buyers. These are:

Sparkling Black Cystal Shine

Phantom Brown

Super White

Attitude Black

Avant-Garde Bronze

Platinum White Pearl

Silver Metallic

Skoda Kodiaq vs Toyota Fortuner: Engine Specifications

The Skoda Kodiaq is equipped with a 2.0L inline four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, making 202 bhp and 320 Nm torque. This engine is paired with a seven-speed DCT gearbox. It is equipped with a 4WD drivetrain option as well. On the other hand, the Toyota Fortuner has a 2.7L petrol engine making 163 bhp and 380 Nm torque. However, it is also available with a 2.8L diesel engine, making 201 bhp and 500 Nm torque, paired with a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. It is also available with a 4x2 or a 4x4 drivetrain option.

Skoda Kodiaq vs Toyota Fortuner: Price