sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Modi-Vance Meet | Pope Francis Dies | Former Karnataka DGP Murder | Bengaluru Road Rage | Gold Price | BCCI Annual Contract |
Advertisement

Updated April 19th 2025, 12:49 IST

Skoda Kodiaq vs Volkswagen Tiguan R Line - How Are They Different?

Skoda Kodiaq and the Volkswagen Tiguan R Line are very similar and competes against each other. Here's a quick comapro of Kodiaq and Tiguan R Line for buyers:

Reported by: Vatsal Agrawal
Follow: Google News Icon
Volkswagen Tiguan R Line vs Skoda Kodiaq
Volkswagen Tiguan R Line vs Skoda Kodiaq | Image: Republic

Kodiaq vs Tiguan R Line: The SUV segment in India recently saw two new launches by German automakers, Volkswagen and Skoda. Volkswagen launched its flagship SUV, the Tiguan R Line, in India, and Skoda has launched its Kodiaq second generation in the market. Both SUVS have unique styling, decent space, multiple convenience features, and are priced aggressively. Yet the Tiguan R Line is a five-seater and the Kodiaq is a seven-seater.

How do they compare? Here’s a side-by-side comparison of the Skoda Kodiaq and the Volkswagen Tiguan R Line for prospective customers:

Skoda Kodiaq vs Volkswagen Tiguan R Line: Features

Both the Skoda Kodiaq and the Volkswagen Tiguan R Line are equipped with multiple convenience features for buyers. However, some features are present in either of these SUVs. The Skoda Kodiaq has an umbrella holder, door protectors, and screen cleaners, which are missing on the Tiguan R Line. Further, Kodiaq has 8-way front massage seats, whereas the Tiguan R Line has a 3-way massage function. Tiguan R Line has a heated steering wheel, which is missing on the Kodiaq.

Skoda Kodiaq vs Volkswagen Tiguan R Line: Safety Features

The Skoda Kodiaq and the Volkswagen Tiguan R Line have a load of safety features on offer. But the Tiguan R Line gets Level-2 ADAS features, Dynamic Chassis Control, which are missing on the Skoda Kodiaq. Further Tiguan R Line and the Skoda Kodiaq have nine airbags standard.

Skoda Kodiaq vs Volkswagen Tiguan R Line: Engine Specifications

Both the Skoda Kodiaq and the Volkswagen Tiguan R Line are equipped with a 2.0L inline four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, making 204 bhp and 320 Nm torque, paired with a 7-speed DSG gearbox. Additionally, both are equipped with an AWD drivetrain options. 

Skoda Kodiaq vs Volkswagen Tiguan R Line: Price

The price of the Skoda Kodiaq starts at ₹46.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Sportline variant. On the other hand, the price of the Volkswagen Tiguan R Line starts at ₹48.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in a single variant. The Volkswagen Tiguan R Line will come via the CBU route, but the Skoda Kodiaq will be manufactured in India.

Also Read: A R Rahman Buys His 'Current Favourite' Mahindra XEV 9e Car

Published April 19th 2025, 12:49 IST