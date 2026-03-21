Skoda Kushaq Facelift Launched in India at ₹10.69 Lakh With New Features, Updated Design

Skoda has launched the Kushaq facelift in India. | Image: Skoda

Skoda has launched the updated Kushaq in India at a starting price of ₹10.69 lakh (ex-showroom), bringing a refreshed design, new features, and an expanded variant lineup to its mid-size SUV.

The SUV is now available in multiple variants, including Classic Plus, Signature, Sportline, Prestige, and Monte Carlo, with deliveries expected to begin soon.

Updated Design With Subtle Changes

The new Kushaq introduces design tweaks rather than a complete overhaul. It gets revised bumpers, updated lighting elements, and new alloy wheels, aimed at giving the SUV a more contemporary look while retaining its overall identity.

These changes align with Skoda’s typical mid-cycle updates, where the focus is on keeping the design fresh without altering the core silhouette.

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Feature Additions Focus on Comfort and Tech

Inside, Skoda has added a range of new features, including ventilated front seats, a larger touchscreen infotainment system, and a digital instrument cluster.

A notable addition is a rear-seat massage function, which is still uncommon in this segment. The SUV also gets a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, and an expanded safety package with multiple airbags and driver assistance features.

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Engine and Transmission Options Continue

Mechanically, the Kushaq continues with the same set of turbo-petrol engines. These include a 1.0-litre TSI and a more powerful 1.5-litre TSI unit.

Transmission options include manual and automatic gearboxes, including an 8-speed automatic and a 7-speed DSG, depending on the engine choice.

Ownership Package and Warranty