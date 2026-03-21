Tata Harrier.ev Gets More Affordable AWD Variant With Fearless+ QWD 75 at ₹26.49 Lakh

Tata Motors' EV brand, Tata.ev, has expanded the Harrier.ev lineup with the launch of the Fearless+ QWD 75 variant, bringing its dual-motor Quad Wheel Drive (QWD) setup to a lower price point of ₹26.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The update effectively makes all-wheel-drive performance more accessible within the Harrier.ev range, where it was earlier limited to higher-end variants.

Dual-Motor Performance, Now at a Lower Entry Point

The Fearless+ QWD 75 is built on Tata’s acti.ev+ architecture and delivers 504 Nm of torque, with a claimed 0–100 km/h time of 6.3 seconds.

The SUV also gets six terrain modes, along with Off-Road Assist and Boost Mode, aimed at improving traction and control across varied driving conditions.

With this addition, the QWD system is no longer restricted to the top-spec variant, reducing the entry price for AWD capability by around ₹2.5 lakh.

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Feature Set Remains Largely Intact

Despite sitting below the top trim, the Fearless+ QWD 75 retains a strong feature set. Key highlights include 6-way powered driver seats with memory, 4-way powered co-driver seats, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, JBL 10-speaker audio system, and dual-zone climate control.

Additional features such as ambient lighting, rear sunshades, and comfort-focused rear seats continue to position the SUV as a balanced mix of performance and everyday usability.

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Battery Warranty and Safety

Tata is also bundling an unlimited lifetime battery warranty for the first owner, aimed at reducing long-term ownership concerns.

The Harrier.ev has also received a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating, reinforcing its positioning as a safety-focused offering.

Updated Lineup and New Colour Option