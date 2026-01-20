Skoda Kushaq Facelift Unveiled in India, Rivals Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Skoda's new Kushaq has a fresh look, slated to become available from March. | Image: Vatsal Agrawal/ Republic

Skoda India has unveiled the Kushaq facelift for the Indian market, with a new exterior design, revised interiors, and revamped powertrain options. The Kushaq was first launched in 2020 and has been a popular German SUV in the market. It is a safe SUV and has scored a five-star safety rating in Global NCAP.

In 2026, the automaker has tweaked the exterior and the interior of the Kushaq, and has added new features as well to the SUV. Some of the key features added are a panoramic sunroof, rear-seat massage function, a new digital instrument cluster, and others. The company also unveiled the Monte Carlo variant, featuring additional design elements, for the top-specced Kushaq facelift. Skoda will offer it in eight new colour options. It rivals the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, and others.

Here’s a quick rundown of the new Skoda Kushaq facelift for prospective buyers:

Skoda Kushaq Facelift Price

Skoda has not announced the price, but said the bookings are now open, while the deliveries will begin in March.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift Exteriors

The exterior design of the Skoda Kushaq facelift gets a new face. It has a connected LED DRL and a new design for the LED headlamps. The bumpers now look bolder, and it now gets front parking sensors as an additional feature. Coming to the side, it comes with a new design of the alloy wheels, and with this facelift, the automaker now offers disc brakes on all four wheels across the variant lineup. The overall silhouette remains unchanged and has a sporty aesthetic. At the rear, the Kushaq facelift gets new connected LED tail lamps, and Skoda says it has a boot space of 491L.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift Interiors

On the inside, the dashboard design remains unchanged. It continues with the 10.25-inch infotainment screen, similar climate control switches, and has a premium upmarket fee. There are multiple soft and hard touch points, and the use of light materials enhances the overall cabin experience.

The seats are comfortable, and the rear seats continue to offer decent space and comfort. With the update, Skoda has also added a new panoramic sunroof to elevate the overall cabin experience.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift Features

The Skoda Kushaq facelift has offered a decent feature list earlier. With the new model, the sunroof is a standard across variants, and the higher variants get a panoramic sunroof, a new dual-colour ambient lighting, front ventilated seats, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, and more. With this update, the rear seat gets a massage function, which Skoda says enhances the comfort and seating experience.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift Safety

The Skoda Kushaq facelift is a safe SUV in the market. It comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, TPMS, and with the new model, it has a rear wiper, rear defogger, rain-sensing wipers, and auto-dimming IRVM as standard feature across the variant lineup.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift Engine Specifications