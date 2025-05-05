Skoda Kushaq vs MG Astor - How Do They Compare?

Kushaq vs Astor: The compact SUV segment has vehicles, which offer decent features, has a comfortable seating, and multiple powertrain options. Among these choices, the buyers can check out the Skoda Kushaq. It has decent features and two engine options to choose from. The Skoda Kushaq competes with the MG Astor in its segment. Astor is loaded with features and also has two-engine options to choose from.

Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the Skoda Kushaq and the MG Astor for buyers:

Skoda Kushaq vs MG Astor: Price

The price of the Skoda Kushaq starts at ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. On the other hand, the price of the MG Astor starts at ₹11.30 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Skoda Kushaq vs MG Astor: Features

The feature list on the Skoda Kushaq consist of front-ventilated seats, a digital instrument cluster, a regular sunroof, a wireless charger, and more. On the other hand, the feature list of the MG Astor comprises a wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, front-ventilated seats, a digital instrument cluster, and more.

Skoda Kushaq vs MG Astor: Safety

The Skoda Kushaq has scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test safety rating. Further it has six airbags, ABS, TPMS, EBD, traction control, and more. On the contrary, the MG Astor has six airbags, Level-2 ADAS, ABS, EBD, traction control, and more.

Skoda Kushaq vs MG Astor: Engine Specifications

The buyers of the Skoda Kushaq can choose from a 1.0L turbo petrol engine or from a 1.5L turbo petrol engine. Both the engine are either paired with a manual or an automatic gearbox.