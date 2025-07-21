Skoda Kylaq, Kushaq, Slavia and Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus Recalled in India

VW Skoda Cars Recalled: Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has issued a voluntary recall of its majority vehicles in India again due to a seat belt-related issue this year, affecting two sedans and three SUVs, which are produced in India. As per the Society of Indian Automotive Manufacturers (SIAM), a total of 1,821 units combined have been affected, which were produced from December 2021 to May 2025. The affected models are Skoda Kylaq, Kushaq, Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus, and Taigun.

Here’s everything you need to know about the recall:

What’s the fault in Skoda Cars?

According to SIAM, this concern was identified during the ongoing quality inspection for Skoda Kushaq, Slavia and Kylaq manufactured during the aforesaid period. The issues are:

Rear seatbelt assembly (Left side / Right side) - Metal Base frame crack

Front/Rear seat belt incorrect part installed

Which are the affected models?

The affected model list consists of 860 units of Skoda, including the Kylaq, Kushaq and Slavia. The affected models are manufactured between 1 December 2021 to 31 January 2025.

What’s the fault in Volkswagen Cars?

In Volkswagen cars, this concern was identified during the ongoing quality inspection for Taigun and Virtus manufactured during the aforesaid period. The issues are:

Rear seatbelt assembly (Left side / Right side) - Metal Base frame crack

Front/Rear seat belt incorrect part installed

Which are the affected models?

The affected model list consists of 961 units of Volkswagen, including the Taigun and Virtus. The affected models are manufactured between 1 December 2021 to 31 January 2025.

How to check if your car is affected or not?