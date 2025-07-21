Skoda Kylaq, Kushaq, Slavia and Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus Recalled in India

Updated 21 July 2025 at 18:58 IST
VW Skoda Cars Recalled: Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has issued a voluntary recall of its majority vehicles in India again due to a seat belt-related issue this year, affecting two sedans and three SUVs, which are produced in India. As per the Society of Indian Automotive Manufacturers (SIAM), a total of 1,821 units combined have been affected, which were produced from December 2021 to May 2025. The affected models are Skoda Kylaq, Kushaq, Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus, and Taigun.
Here’s everything you need to know about the recall:
According to SIAM, this concern was identified during the ongoing quality inspection for Skoda Kushaq, Slavia and Kylaq manufactured during the aforesaid period. The issues are:
The affected model list consists of 860 units of Skoda, including the Kylaq, Kushaq and Slavia. The affected models are manufactured between 1 December 2021 to 31 January 2025.
In Volkswagen cars, this concern was identified during the ongoing quality inspection for Taigun and Virtus manufactured during the aforesaid period. The issues are:
The affected model list consists of 961 units of Volkswagen, including the Taigun and Virtus. The affected models are manufactured between 1 December 2021 to 31 January 2025.
Firstly, in the case of a recall, the automaker is anticipated to directly reach out to owners of the concerned vehicles to fix the problem. However, the vehicle owners could also log on to the Skoda India and Volkswagen India recall micro sites, and enter their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) to check if their cars have been affected. Further, you can reach out to your nearest dealership to check the issue.
