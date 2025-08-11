Skoda Kylaq, Kushaq, & Slavia Limited Edition Launched in India - Price, Features, and More

Special Edition of Skoda Cars: Skoda India has introduced special editions to its Slavia, Kushaq, and Kylaq for the Indian market. According to a statement, Skoda introduced the 25th Anniversary Limited Edition to the three cars, which brings in cosmetic changes on the exteriors and the interiors of the cars. Skoda offers the Limited Edition on the Kylaq’s Prestige and Signature+ variants, and the Slavia and the Kushaq get it on the top-spec Monte Carlo variants. Skoda says the Slavia, Kushaq, and the Kylaq Limited Editions are limited to 500 units only.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Slavia, Kushaq, and Kylaq Limited Edition:

Skoda Kylaq Limited Edition

The Skoda Kylaq is the entry-level model in the brand’s lineup. The Limited Edition brings in complimentary accessories, which consist of a 360-degree parking camera, puddle lamps, and you can choose it from seven exterior body colours.

The price of the Skoda Kylaq Limited Edition Signature + variant is ₹11.25 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹12.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Prestige variant.

Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Limited Edition Variants

The Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Limited Edition brings in cosmetic changes to the exterior of the compact SUV. It is offered in two paint shades, Tornado red and Deep Black. If you choose the Deep black shade, you’ll get the accessories in Tornado Red shade and vice versa. Regarding features, you can get a 360-degree parking camera, a fin spoiler, an underbody light, and others.

The price of the Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Limited Edition variant starts at ₹16.39 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 1.0L TSI Manual variant.

Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Limited Edition Variants

The Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Limited Edition has similar exterior and interior changes to the Kushaq. The Slavia Monte Carlo Limited Edition is available with two colours, and you can get accessories like a 360-degree parking camera, a fin spoiler, puddle lamps, and others.