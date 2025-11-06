Looking To Buy Hyundai Venue in 2025? Check Out Its Alternatives

Alternatives of Hyundai Venue: Hyundai Motor India recently updated its sub-4m compact SUV, Venue, for the Indian market. The automaker has revised the exterior and interior design and added new safety features. The Venue continues to come with a sunroof, driving modes, a wireless charger, a digital instrument cluster, wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and others. Regarding safety, it now has Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, TPMS, and more. Regarding engine options, the Venue continues to come with a NA petrol, a turbo petrol and a diesel engine.

The price of the Hyundai Venue starts at ₹9.01 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Here is a list of the three alternative options of the Hyundai Venue, which you can check:

Kia Syros

The first alternative option of the Hyundai Venue is the Kia Syros. The design of the Syros is boxy, and it offers an ample amount of space in the second row seats. It is a feature-rich option, having a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, rear seat ventilation, and others. It has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP and has Level-2 ADAS, multiple airbags, ABS, and more. The Syros has the same 1.0L turbo petrol and a 1.5L diesel engine on offer.

The price of the Kia Syros starts at ₹9.83 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Skoda Kylaq

If you are looking for a fun-to-drive, performance-oriented option, then you can consider the Skoda Kylaq. It shares its underpinnings with the Kushaq, has a large boot space of 441L, and great driving dynamics. The Kylaq has features like a sunroof, automatic climate control, front ventilated seats, and others. It has also scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP, but it misses out on ADAS features. The Skoda Kylaq has a 1.0L turbo petrol engine mated with a manual or an automatic gearbox.

The price of the Skoda Kylaq starts at ₹8.55 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a popular sub-4m compact SUV in the segment. It has a decent exterior design and a spacious and comfortable cabin. Regarding features, it has decent offerings, like a heads-up display, a sunroof, and others. Regarding safety, it misses out on ADAS, but it still offers six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and more. The Brezza is equipped with a 1.5L NA petrol engine, mated with a manual and an automatic transmission.