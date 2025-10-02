Top 5 Cars With Turbo Petrol Engine To Consider Around ₹10 Lakh in October 2025

Turbo Petrol Cars: If you are planning to get a new car that offers punchy performance from its petrol engine, a premium cabin experience, and decent features, there are multiple options to choose from. For the performance aspect, consider cars that offer a turbocharged petrol engine. In India, the most affordable car that offers a turbo petrol engine is the Skoda Kylaq, with a 1.0L unit.

Here is a list of the top 5 cars with a turbo petrol engine, which you can consider in October 2025

Skoda Kylaq

The first car on the list that you can consider is the Skoda Kylaq. It is a sub-4m compact SUV, having decent features and punchy performance. Regarding the feature list, the Kylaq has a sunroof, a wireless charger, ventilated seats, and more. It is equipped with a 1.0L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, which is paired with a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

The price of the Skoda Kylaq is ₹8.55 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant

Citroen C3

The next car on the list that you can consider is the Citroen C3. Recently, the automaker launched the C3 X for the Indian market with an updated feature list and body graphics. The C3 X is equipped with a push start/stop button, cruise control, a wireless charger, and others. It is equipped with a 1.2L turbo petrol engine, paired with a six-speed manual and an automatic gearbox.

The price of the Citroen C3 is ₹9.53 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the X Shine variant with a turbo petrol engine.

Nissan Magnite

The Nissan Magnite is an underrated option in its segment. It has comfortable seating and a decent feature list on offer. The feature list in the Magnite includes a wireless charger, single-colour ambient lighting, cruise control, and others. The Magnite is equipped with a 1.0L turbo petrol engine, which is paired with a six-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

The price of the Nissan Magnite is ₹9.73 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the N-Connecta HRAO variant.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a popular choice among buyers. It has a comfortable cabin, decent boot space, and multiple convenience features on offer. It includes an analogue instrument cluster, automatic climate control, a 360-degree parking camera, and more. The Fronx comes with a 1.0L turbo petrol engine, which is paired with a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx is ₹10.11 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the Delta Plus variant.

Hyundai i20 N Line

If you are looking for a performance hatchback with a bold design, then you can consider the Hyundai i20 N Line. It has a sporty exterior, decent features, and a punchy turbo petrol engine. The feature list includes a sunroof, automatic climate control, TPMS, a wireless charger, and more. The i20 N Line has a 1.0L turbo petrol engine, paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox.