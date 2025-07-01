Skoda Kylaq vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Price, Features, Specifications Compared

Skoda vs Mahindra: The sub-4m compact SUV segment has multiple SUVs, which are feature loaded, have decent space, and come with either a petrol or a diesel engine option. In this segment, Skoda India recently launched the Kylaq in the Indian market. It has decent features, and comes in a single engine option. On the other side, it competes with the Mahindra XUV 3XO in the segment. It comes with two turbo petrol engine, and there is a diesel engine as well.

Here is a quick comparison of the Skoda Kylaq and the Mahindra XUV 3XO for the prospective buyers:

Skoda Kylaq vs Mahindra XUV 3XO - Safety Features

Both the Skoda Kylaq and the Mahindra XUV 3XO have scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test. The Skoda Kylaq has six airbags, ABS, TPMS, traction control, and more. On the other side, the Mahindra XUV 3XO has Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, highline TPMS, and more.

Skoda Kylaq vs Mahindra XUV 3XO - Features

The Skoda Kylaq has features like automatic climate control, a sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, a 10.2-inch infotainment screen, front-ventilated seats, and more. On the other side, the Mahindra XUV 3XO has driving modes, dual-zone climate control, steering modes, a regular and panoramic sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, and others.

Skoda Kylaq vs Mahindra XUV 3XO - Engine Specification

The Skoda Kylaq has a 1.0L turbo petrol engine, which makes 120 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six speed automatic or manual gearbox. On the other side, the Mahindra XUV 3XO has a 1.2L MPFI turbo petrol engine, making 110 bhp and 200 Nm torque. Further, there is a 1.2L TGDI petrol engine, making 130 bhp and 230 Nm torque.

Skoda Kylaq vs Mahindra XUV 3XO - Price