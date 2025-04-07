sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 7th 2025, 14:56 IST

Skoda Kylaq vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Price, Features, Specifications Comparison

The Skoda Kylaq competes with the Mahindra XUV 3XO in the sub-4m compact SUV segment. Here's a feature-by-feature comparison for the buyers:

Reported by: Vatsal Agrawal
Skoda Kylaq vs Mahindra XUV 3XO
Skoda Kylaq vs Mahindra XUV 3XO | Image: Republic

Skoda vs Mahindra: The sub-4m compact SUV segment has a wide array of options for buyers to choose from. There are vehicles with multiple engine options, loaded with features, and have comfortable seating. Recently, the Skoda Kylaq is the latest entry in the segment, which competes with the Mahindra XUV 3XO. Both are sub-4m compact SUVs, have great convenience features and have scored great ratings on the Bharat NCAP crash test.

Here is a side-by-side comparison of the Skoda Kylaq and the Mahindra XUV 3XO for the buyers:

Skoda Kylaq vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Safety Rating

The Skoda Kylaq and the Mahindra XUV 3XO are equipped with multiple safety features for the buyers. The Skoda Kylaq scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test. On the other hand, the Mahindra XUV 3XO has also scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test. The Mahindra XUV 3XO stands ahead of the Skoda Kylaq as it offers Level-1 ADAS as an additional safety feature.

Skoda Kylaq vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Engine Specifications

Skoda offers the Kylaq with a single-engine option, leaving no choice for the buyers. It has a 1.0L TSI inline three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, producing 120 bhp and 170 Nm torque. This engine is paired with a six-speed manual or a torque converter automatic gearbox.

On the contrary, the buyers of the Mahindra XUV 3XO have three engine options to choose from. There is a 1.2L MPFI turbo petrol engine, making 110 bhp and 200 Nm torque, a 1.2L TGDI petrol engine producing 130 bhp and 230 Nm torque, paired with a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. The buyers also have a 1.5L diesel engine producing 115 BHP and 300Nm torque to opt for.

Skoda Kylaq vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Features

The feature list on the Skoda Kylaq comprises a sunroof, a wireless charger, paddle shifters, front-ventilated seats, and more. On the other hand, the Mahindra XUV 3XO has features such as buyers can opt for a regular or a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, driving modes, steering modes, and more.

Skoda Kylaq vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Price

Both the SUVs have a starting price tag under ₹10 lakh in India. The price of the Skoda Kylaq starts at ₹7.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Classic variant. On the other hand, the price of the Mahindra XUV 3XO starts at ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the MX1 petrol variant.

