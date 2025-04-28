Skoda Kylaq vs Skoda Kushaq: How Are They Different?

Kylaq vs Kushaq: The sub-4m compact SUV segment recently saw the addition of the Skoda Kylaq, one of India's most affordable Skoda Cars. Choosing between the Skoda Kylaq and the Kushaq can be quite confusing for buyers, as the price of the Kylaq’s variants overlaps with that of the Kushaq. Both have a similar design, based on the same platform, and have multiple similarities, yet there are differences between these SUVs.

Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the Skoda Kylaq and the Skoda Kushaq, which will help buyers to pick which car suits their needs:

Skoda Kylaq vs Skoda Kushaq: Dimensions

Dimensions Skoda Kylaq Skoda Kushaq Length 3,995 mm 4,225 mm Width 1,783 mm 1,760 mm Height 1,619 mm 1,612 mm

Since both the SUVs are built on the MQB A0 IN platform, the dimensions of the SUVs differ, resulting in a difference in the cabin experience. The Skoda Kylaq is 3,995 mm Long, is 1,783 mm wide, and 1,619 mm tall. On the other side, the Skoda Kushaq is 4,225 mm long, is 1,760 mm wide, and has a height of 1,612 mm.

Skoda Kylaq vs Skoda Kushaq: Boot Space

Despite being built on the same platform, the boot space in the Kushaq is less than the Kylaq. The Skoda Kylaq has a claimed boot space of 441 L, which can accommodate a lot of luggage. However, the Kushaq has a boot space of 382 L only.

Skoda Kylaq vs Skoda Kushaq: Engine Options

Both the Skoda Kylaq and the Skoda Kushaq are only available with petrol engines. The Kylaq and Kushaq share the 1.0L TSI three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, making 120 bhp and 170 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. However, the buyers of the Kushaq can opt for a 1.5L TSI EVO automatic gearbox as well, which makes 150 bhp and 253 Nm of torque. This engine is paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

Skoda Kylaq vs Skoda Kushaq: Price