Skoda Octavia RS First Drive Report: Who Should Buy This Performance Sedan?

If you are a performance enthusiast and have always wished to own a sporty and fun-to-drive sedan, the Skoda Octavia RS needs no introduction. The first generation of the Skoda Octavia RS was launched in 2004, and now, in 2025, the automaker has launched the fourth generation of the performance sedan. It was earlier showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo this year, and it came in limited units. Skoda offered the Octavia RS in a single variant and with a single engine option, as well as several colour palettes to choose from. It shares the same 2.0L engine with its sibling, the Volkswagen Golf GTI and is priced under ₹50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Recently, we drove the Skoda Octavia RS on the Buddh International Circuit and took a short experience of the sedan. On our brief drive, we were able to highlight some key aspects of the Octavia RS.

Skoda Octavia RS Front | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

What is the price of the Skoda Octavia RS?

The price of the Skoda Octavia RS starts at ₹49.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

What’s Good

Performance

The Skoda Octavia RS is equipped with a 2.0L inline four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, producing 268 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG gearbox.

Skoda Octavia RS Engine | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The performance and the power delivery from the 2.0L unit were effortless. The Octavia RS comes with three driving modes, and since we drove it in Sports mode, the low-end lag from the turbo petrol engine was well contained. For more fun on the track, you can take manual control of things with the help of the paddle-shifters, which made our driving experience more enthusiastic. The mid-range from the engine is sweet, and it holds on a gear, and the top-end performance is also good. During manual shifts, the gearbox did not make an upshift even after redlining the engine. However, on revving the engine, the exhaust note could have been more thumpy.

Ride and Handling

The ride and the handling of the Skoda Octavia RS are on point. The suspension is well calibrated, and since we drove it on a racetrack, we could not judge the ride quality and the suspension tuning. Talking about the dynamics, the body rolls were well contained, and it maintains its line and pace when going on corners.

Skoda Octavia RS Alloy Wheels | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The steering wheel feels well-connected and has decent weight as well. It feels light on low speeds, and while going on high speeds around corners, we feel that the grip levels could have been slightly better, and while manuevering, some more weight could have added more fun and enhanced the driving pleasure.

Skoda Octavia RS Steering Wheel | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The seats of the Skoda Octavia RS are comfortable. You sit a bit low, and you have a good view of what’s around. The front seats of the Octavia RS are quite relaxed, with multiple adjustments available to make your drive smooth and provide a relaxing experience.

Features

The Skoda Octavia RS is equipped with multiple features. It comes with dual-zone climate control, a wireless charger, a 360-degree parking camera, a digital instrument cluster, and others. Moreover, it comes with ADAS features, which include adaptive cruise control, lane assist, blind spot and others, ambient lighting, a heads-up display, multiple displays for the instrument cluster, and more.

Skoda Octavia RS Dashboard | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The Skoda Octavia RS comes with drive mode select, sport exhaust, and sport suspension, which gives a better driving experience on track. Further, for music lovers, the Skoda Octavia RS has an 11-speaker Canton music system, which offers a good music experience.

Skoda Octavia RS Instrument Cluster | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

What’s Bad

Mileage

Though the Skoda Octavia RS comes with a 2.0L turbo petrol engine, which is a performance-oriented unit, it may not return double-digit fuel efficiency. Moreover, if you drive it enthusiastically, keeping it in sports mode and pushing to the extreme, the fuel efficiency may even drop to 2-3km/L.

Skoda Octavia RS Side | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Rear Seat Space

Though the front seats of the Skoda Octavia RS are pretty comfortable and sports seats offer a good experience, the rear seats and the space could have been improved. The soft cushioning provides a comfortable experience, but the knee room and legroom could have been slightly better. The cabin is best suited for two occupants, as there is a centre hump that reduces the space for the middle passenger.

Skoda Octavia RS Rear Seat Space | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Should You Buy It?

Skoda Octavia RS Rear | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)