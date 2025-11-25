Special EV Push In Delhi On Cards Amidst Worsening Pollution? Big Meeting Today

Big Push for EV in Delhi-NCR: As the Delhi-NCR is currently recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) in the “very poor” range (above 353 value), the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had recently issued a notification that only Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is active. Now, to tackle the worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has stepped in to take necessary strict action against vehicles, which are causing pollution and directing administrators to expand the EV ecosystem in the Delhi-NCR region.

What are the GRAP measures, and which vehicles are restricted in Delhi-NCR?

The Graded Response Action Plan is essentially an emergency norm that kicks in with the rising level of air pollution. There are different sets of actions tied to the Air Quality Index bands from “Poor” to “Severe+” category. When air quality slips into the higher categories, agencies across Delhi-NCR enforce stricter controls on sources such as construction, road dust, industrial units and vehicles.

The entry of several diesel-powered vehicles into Delhi has been banned under the new restrictions. BS-IV diesel light motor vehicles (LMVs) and BS-III petrol four-wheelers are banned from operating in the Delhi-NCR region. Talking about the light commercial vehicles, all the BS-IV diesel LCVs registered outside Delhi are not allowed entry unless they are linked to emergency services or are transporting essential commodities. Further, the BS-IV diesel medium goods vehicles (MGVs), which are not carrying essential goods, are also banned from operating in the Delhi-NCR region.

However, all the emergency and essential services remain exempt in the Delhi-NCR. All the inter-state buses running on electric, CNG, or BS-VI diesel fuel are permitted. Further, the BS-IV diesel MGVs and LCVs that are Delhi-registered and are carrying essential commodities are also allowed to operate.