Skoda Octavia RS India Launch Date Revealed - Here’s Everything We Know So Far

Skoda Octavia RS Launch: Czech automaker Skoda Auto has announced that it will announce the price of its upcoming performance sedan, Octavia RS, in the coming month. According to a statement, the automaker will commence the pre-bookings from October 6, 2025, and the price will be revealed later in October 2025. The Octavia RS has bold styling, is equipped with multiple convenience and safety features and will come with a single engine option. Further, the Octavia RS is likely to get the neon-green colour paint shade.

Here is a quick rundown of the upcoming Skoda Octavia RS for prospective buyers:

Skoda Octavia RS Features

The upcoming Skoda Octavia RS will come with multiple convenience features. It will come with a digital instrument cluster, multiple driving modes, an electronic parking brake, no sunroof, a large touchscreen infotainment system, which will support wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and more.

Skoda Octavia RS Safety Features

In the upcoming Skoda Octavia RS, it is expected to come with multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and may come with Level-2 ADAS as well.

Skoda Octavia RS Engine Specifications

Regarding the engine options, Skoda will offer the upcoming Octavia RS with a single engine option. It will come with a 2.0L inline four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, which makes 261 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG gearbox. This engine also powers its sibling, the Volkswagen Golf GTI.

Skoda Octavia RS Design

The Skoda Octavia RS has a vRS badge on the grill, sharp design for the LED headlamps, and cuts and creases on the bumper. The Octavia RS is expected to have 18-inch alloy wheels and all-four disc brakes for sure-footed stopping. The rear has a similar sharp design and blacked-out treatment for the LED taillamps.

Skoda Octavia RS Launch Date

According to Skoda, the price of the upcoming Octavia RS will be revealed on October 17, 2025.

Skoda Octavia RS Expected Price