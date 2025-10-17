Skoda Octavia RS Launched in India - Price, Features, and More

Octavia RS Comeback: Skoda India has launched its new flagship performance sedan, the Octavia RS, in the Indian market. The Czech automaker offers it in a single variant and states that it has already sold out in India. The Octavia RS is equipped with a turbo petrol engine and is a feature-rich offering, having multiple safety and convenience features. Skoda offers it in five colour options, and the deliveries will commence from November 5, 2025.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Skoda Octavia RS:

What is the price of the Skoda Octavia RS in India?

The price of the Skoda Octavia RS starts at ₹49.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in a single variant.

What are the colour options in the Skoda Octavia RS?

You can choose the Skoda Octavia RS from five colour options. These are:

Mamba Green

Candy White

Race Blue

Magic Black

Velvet Red

What are the features of the Skoda Octavia RS?

The Skoda Octavia RS is equipped with multiple convenience features. The list includes a sports seat at the front with heating and massage functions, ambient lighting, a 360-degree parking camera, a heads-up display, a digital instrument cluster (which Skoda refers to as a virtual cockpit), three-zone climate control, and more.

For music lovers, the Skoda Octavia RS comes with an 11-speaker Canton music system and features wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

What are the safety features in the Skoda Octavia RS?

For safety, Skoda offers multiple features. The list includes an ADAS suite, comprising adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and more, 10 airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and more.

What are the engine specifications of the Skoda Octavia RS?

The Skoda Octavia RS is equipped with a 2.0L inline four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, which makes 261 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque, mated with a seven-speed DSG gearbox.

What is the top speed of the Skoda Octavia RS?