Skoda Octavia RS To Launch on October 17 in India - What to Expect?

Skoda Octavia RS Launch: Czech automaker Skoda India is set to launch its flagship performance sedan, the Octavia RS, in the Indian market. Recently, it was spotted multiple times, undisguised and the exterior details were revealed. The upcoming Octavia RS will feature a rich interior and be available as a completely built-up unit (CBU) in India. Recently, bookings commenced in India, and according to media reports, the first 100 units have been sold out in the country.

Here’s a quick rundown of the upcoming Skoda Octavia RS:

Skoda Octavia RS Price

Since Skoda will reveal the price of the Octavia RS on October 17, 2025, we expect the starting price will be ₹50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda Octavia RS Features

The Skoda Octavia RS will be equipped with multiple convenience features. As per recent videos on Instagram, it will come with dual-zone climate control, driving modes, a similar touchscreen infotainment system as the Kodiaq, a digital instrument cluster, front ventilated seats, and more.

Skoda Octavia RS Exterior Design

The exteriors of the Skoda Octavia RS have a sporty design. Interestingly, it was spotted recently, undisguised and the exterior's aesthetics were revealed. The front of the Skoda Octavia RS has LED headlamps and DRLs with smoked treatment. Further, it has sharp cuts and creases on the bumpers and air vents for better aerodynamics.

Coming to the sides, the Skoda Octavia RS will run on 19-inch alloy wheels with low-profile tyres, and to enhance the sporty aesthetics, it will come with red disc brake callipers.

The rear of the Skoda Octavia RS has sharp design taillamps. It will come with a subtle lip spoiler to enhance the visual appearance and a dual-exhaust setup.

Skoda Octavia RS Peformance