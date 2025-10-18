Skoda Octavia RS vs Volkswagen Golf GTI - How Do They Compare?

Best Performance Car: If you are looking for a performance car that has a sporty exterior and is feature-loaded, there are a handful of options to choose from. Recently, Skoda India launched the Octavia RS, and it is a direct competitor to the Volkswagen Golf GTI around its price. Both are equipped with the same turbo petrol engine, but they are quite different. Both the Octavia RS and the Golf GTI are limited in numbers and come via the CBU route from the company.

Here is a quick comparison of the Skoda Octavia RS and the Volkswagen Golf GTI for buyers:

Skoda Octavia RS vs Volkswagen Golf GTI - Price

The price of the Skoda Octavia RS is ₹58.43 lakh (on-road, Noida), and the price of the Volkswagen Golf GTI is ₹59.81 lakh (on-road, Noida). Both are offered in a single variant option.

Skoda Octavia RS vs Volkswagen Golf GTI - Dimensions

Since the Skoda Octavia RS is a sedan, and the Volkswagen Golf GTI is a hatchback, there are quite a few differences in the dimensions. The Skoda Octavia RS is longer, wider, and has a longer wheelbase than the Golf GTI. On the other hand, the Golf GTI has better ground clearance and is taller than the Octavia RS. Regarding the boot space, the Skoda Octavia RS offers more space than the Volkswagen Golf GTI.

Skoda Octavia RS vs Volkswagen Golf GTI - Features

The feature list on the Skoda Octavia RS and the Volkswagen Golf GTI differ. The Octavia RS has an 11-speaker unit, whereas the Golf GTI has a 7-speaker unit. Further, the Skoda Octavia RS has an electronic tailgate, a 360-degree parking camera, and other convenience features.

Skoda Octavia RS vs Volkswagen Golf GTI - Colours

Both the Skoda Octavia RS and the Volkswagen Golf GTI are available with multiple colour options. Skoda offers the Octavia RS with five colours, whereas Volkswagen offers the Golf GTI with four colours.

Skoda Octavia RS vs Volkswagen Golf GTI - Engine Specifications