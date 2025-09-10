Republic World
Updated 10 September 2025 at 16:43 IST

Skoda Reduces Prices Across Lineup After GST 2.0 - Check Full Model List

GST Drop in Car Prices: Skoda Cars has announced a reduction in its car prices after GST 2.0. Check full model list:

Reported by: Vatsal Agrawal
Skoda Kylaq
Skoda Kylaq | Image: Skoda India
GST Drop in Car Prices: Skoda Cars has announced a price reduction for its Slavia, Kylaq, and other models for the Indian market as the government has made GST reductions on the cars. As per Skoda, the Kodiaq gets a major price cut of up to ₹3.28 lakh, followed by Kylaq, as the tax slab on sub-4m cars, which was earlier at 28 per cent, came down to 18 per cent. The new prices of the Skoda cars will be effective from September 22, 2025.

Here’s a quick rundown of the reduction in prices of multiple Skoda cars after GST 2.0:

Skoda Kylaq Price Update

The price of the Skoda Kylaq before GST benefit is ₹8.25 lakh (ex-showroom). However, with the GST 2.0, the price of the Kylaq has a reduction of up to ₹1.19 lakh.

Skoda Kushaq Price Update

The price of the Skoda Kushaq before GST benefit is ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). However, with the GST 2.0, the price of the Kushaq has a reduction of up to ₹65,828.

Skoda Slavia Price Update

The price of the Skoda Slavia before GST benefit is ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). However, with the GST 2.0, the price of the Slavia has a reduction of up to ₹63,207.

Skoda Kodiaq Price Update

The price of the Skoda Kodiaq before GST benefit is ₹46.89 lakh (ex-showroom). However, with the GST 2.0, the price of the Kodiaq has a reduction of up to ₹3.28 lakh.

Upcoming Skoda Cars

Skoda India will soon launch its flagship performance sedan, Octavia VRS, for the Indian market. It was first showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The Octavia VRS is a four-door performance sedan, which is expected to come with a 2.0L inline four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, paired with a seven-speed DSG gearbox.

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 10 September 2025 at 16:43 IST

