Skoda Reduces Prices Across Lineup After GST 2.0 - Check Full Model List

GST Drop in Car Prices: Skoda Cars has announced a price reduction for its Slavia, Kylaq, and other models for the Indian market as the government has made GST reductions on the cars. As per Skoda, the Kodiaq gets a major price cut of up to ₹3.28 lakh, followed by Kylaq, as the tax slab on sub-4m cars, which was earlier at 28 per cent, came down to 18 per cent. The new prices of the Skoda cars will be effective from September 22, 2025.

Here’s a quick rundown of the reduction in prices of multiple Skoda cars after GST 2.0:

Skoda Kylaq Price Update

The price of the Skoda Kylaq before GST benefit is ₹8.25 lakh (ex-showroom). However, with the GST 2.0, the price of the Kylaq has a reduction of up to ₹1.19 lakh.

Skoda Kushaq Price Update

The price of the Skoda Kushaq before GST benefit is ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). However, with the GST 2.0, the price of the Kushaq has a reduction of up to ₹65,828.

Skoda Slavia Price Update

The price of the Skoda Slavia before GST benefit is ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). However, with the GST 2.0, the price of the Slavia has a reduction of up to ₹63,207.

Skoda Kodiaq Price Update

The price of the Skoda Kodiaq before GST benefit is ₹46.89 lakh (ex-showroom). However, with the GST 2.0, the price of the Kodiaq has a reduction of up to ₹3.28 lakh.

Upcoming Skoda Cars