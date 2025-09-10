Updated 10 September 2025 at 16:43 IST
Skoda Reduces Prices Across Lineup After GST 2.0 - Check Full Model List
GST Drop in Car Prices: Skoda Cars has announced a reduction in its car prices after GST 2.0. Check full model list:
GST Drop in Car Prices: Skoda Cars has announced a price reduction for its Slavia, Kylaq, and other models for the Indian market as the government has made GST reductions on the cars. As per Skoda, the Kodiaq gets a major price cut of up to ₹3.28 lakh, followed by Kylaq, as the tax slab on sub-4m cars, which was earlier at 28 per cent, came down to 18 per cent. The new prices of the Skoda cars will be effective from September 22, 2025.
Here’s a quick rundown of the reduction in prices of multiple Skoda cars after GST 2.0:
Skoda Kylaq Price Update
The price of the Skoda Kylaq before GST benefit is ₹8.25 lakh (ex-showroom). However, with the GST 2.0, the price of the Kylaq has a reduction of up to ₹1.19 lakh.
Skoda Kushaq Price Update
The price of the Skoda Kushaq before GST benefit is ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). However, with the GST 2.0, the price of the Kushaq has a reduction of up to ₹65,828.
Skoda Slavia Price Update
The price of the Skoda Slavia before GST benefit is ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). However, with the GST 2.0, the price of the Slavia has a reduction of up to ₹63,207.
Skoda Kodiaq Price Update
The price of the Skoda Kodiaq before GST benefit is ₹46.89 lakh (ex-showroom). However, with the GST 2.0, the price of the Kodiaq has a reduction of up to ₹3.28 lakh.
Upcoming Skoda Cars
Skoda India will soon launch its flagship performance sedan, Octavia VRS, for the Indian market. It was first showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The Octavia VRS is a four-door performance sedan, which is expected to come with a 2.0L inline four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, paired with a seven-speed DSG gearbox.
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 10 September 2025 at 16:43 IST