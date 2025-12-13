Skoda Slavia Facelift 2026 Spotted Testing Ahead of Launch - What to Expect?

Skoda Slavia Facelift Spid: If you are planning to get a new car in the sedan segment, which has true German characteristics, is safe, and has punchy performance from the petrol engines, then you can check out the Skoda Slavia. It was launched in 2022 and is the second-best-selling sedan in its segment. It is an underrated option, having a comfortable cabin space, a boot space of 521L, and is offered in two petrol engines. According to a report from Rushlane, Skoda is likely to launch the updated Slavia with a revised exterior and interior, new features, and a test mule with camouflage was snapped testing. It is likely to get a similar update as the Kushaq facelift, which has also been spotted testing earlier.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Skoda Slavia facelift:

What will be the changes in the design of the upcoming Skoda Slavia facelift exteriors?

Since the test mule was camouflaged from the front, we can expect a new design for the LED DRLs and the LED projector headlamps, a revised design for the grille, and gloss black finishing on the bumpers. The fog lamp housing also seems to have a new design compared to the current model.

Coming to the sides, the overall silhouette is likely to remain unchanged. It continues to have chrome door handles; however, it's likely to come with a new design for the alloy wheels.

Image Source: Rushlane

At the rear, we can expect a new design for the LED taillamps, and Skoda may do some revisions to the design of the bumper. However, the boot space, the position for the number plate, and the overall profile are likely to remain the same.

What will be the changes in the feature list of the upcoming Skoda Slavia facelift?

Currently, the Skoda Slavia comes with an automatic climate control, a sunroof, a wireless charger, and others. However, with the Skoda Slavia facelift, we can expect new features like ambient lighting, a new instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, Level-2 ADAS, a 360-degree parking camera, and others.

What will be the engine options in the upcoming Skoda Slavia facelift?

The Skoda Slavia facelift is expected to remain unchanged mechanically. Currently, it comes with a 1.0L turbo petrol engine, which makes 115 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque, mated with a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. Further, there is a 1.5L TSI EVO petrol engine, making 150 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque, mated with a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

When will the Skoda Slavia facelift launch in India?