Skoda Slavia vs Hyundai Verna - Which Petrol Sedan to Choose Around ₹20 Lakh?

Slavia vs Verna: The sedan segment in India is quite popular among buyers, but it has a handful of options to choose from. Recently, Hyundai India updated the Verna with a new SX variant for the 1.5L NA petrol engine. Verna has a feature-loaded cabin, a big boot and is a safe sedan. However, it competes with the Skoda Slavia, which has also scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP.

Which one one is better?

Here is a quick comparison of the Skoda Slavia and the Hyundai Verna for buyers:

Republic Auto Says

Both sedans are popular in the segment. However, if you wish for a German build, better driving feel and can compromise on features, then the Skoda Slavia is the choice. However, if you can compromise on driving feel, want more space and comfort, then the Hyundai Verna is a good pick in this segment.

Skoda Slavia vs Hyundai Verna - Features

Both the Skoda Slavia and the Hyundai Verna offer multiple convenience features to buyers. The Skoda Slavia and the Hyundai Verna offer a sunroof, a wireless charger, digital instrument clusters, front ventilated seats, and others. However, the Hyundai Verna has slightly more features, like it has heated seats, ambient lighting, and other features, over the Skoda Slavia.

Skoda Slavia vs Hyundai Verna - Safety

Both the Skoda Slavia and the Hyundai Verna scored a 5-star safety rating from the Global NCAP. However, the Hyundai Verna has Level-2 ADAS, connected car tech, and other features over the Slavia.

Skoda Slavia vs Hyundai Verna - Engine

Both the Skoda Slavia and the Hyundai Verna are offered with a petrol engine only. However, the Skoda Slavia has a 1.0L TSI turbo petrol engine, and there is a 1.5L TSI EVO turbo petrol engine with cylinder deactivation technology. On the other side, the Hyundai Verna has a 1.5L NA petrol engine or a 1.5L turbo petrol engine.

Skoda Slavia vs Hyundai Verna - Price