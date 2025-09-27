Skoda Superb Diesel 4X4 Spotted Undisguised In Pune Ahead of Official Launch

Skoda Superb Diesel 4X4: Skoda India is gearing up to launch its performance sedan, Octavia RS, in October 2025. It is one of the popular performance sedans in the market, and Skoda will offer it in a single trim option. Recently, as per a TeamBHP post, the next-gen Superb diesel 4x4 was spotted, and the images were shared ahead of the official launch of the Octavia RS. It was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, and it was spotted in Pune, Maharashtra.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Skoda Superb 4x4:

What is the price of the upcoming Skoda Superb 4x4?

The launch of the Skoda Superb 4x4 in India is still under wraps. However, if launched, we expect the price to start around ₹50 lakh to ₹55 lakh (ex-showroom).

Which variant of the Skoda Superb 4x4 was spotted?

As per the images shared on the TeamBHP forum, it was a top-spec Lauren & Klemen variant, which was finished in a metallic beige paint shade.

What are the exterior design elements of the Skoda Superb 4x4?

The front of the Skoda Superb 4x4 has a clean look. It has an LED headlamp, LED DRL, sharp cuts and creases on the bumpers and a sleek grill. On the side, it runs on 18-inch alloy wheels and has all four disc brakes for sure-footed stopping.

What are the design elements in the interiors of the Skoda Superb 4x4?

The interiors of the Skoda Superb 4x4 have a similar design to the current gen of the Kodiaq, which is available in India. As per the global website, the Skoda Superb 4x4 has a two-spoke steering wheel, a large touch screen infotainment, a digital instrument cluster, and a sporty cabin layout.

What are the engine specifications of the Skoda Superb 4x4?