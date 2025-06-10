Soon, Pay Tolls Based on Kilometres Travelled — What Is New FASTag Policy?

New FASTag Policy: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is likely to introduce a new method of toll collection on highways and expressways. According to reports, the government is currently reviewing a new toll collection system, which will allow the commuters to pay only for the kilometres travelled on the highway or the expressway, as compared to the fixed charge of the entire length of the highway and further it is expected to ease out the congestions and the time wasted at the toll booths. Additionally, this policy aims to reduce the number of toll booths on the highways and expressways.

What is the current system of toll payment on highways or expressways?

Under the current toll policy, commuters on the highway or expressway have to pay a fixed amount as toll tax. According to the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, the toll tax is determined by the total length of the highway or expressway. However, the highways and expressways, which have multiple exits and entry’s have different toll tax depending on the length used.

What is the proposed plan of the new FASTag policy for toll payment on highways or expressways?

The new FASTag policy is currently in draft, and it has been in the news multiple times. According to media reports, the new policy will let you pay for the kilometres you have travelled on the highway or expressway only. Further, the new system is said to bring the costs down and ease traffic at the toll booths.

How will the toll be collected under the new FASTag Policy?

MoRTH is planning to set up an Automatic Number Plate Recognition system based on FASTag, having a barrierless toll booth. The locations of the updated toll booths are not yet disclosed. This technology will identify the number plate and the FASTag and will deduct the payment automatically. As per media reports, it is likely to have a ₹50 toll tax for a 100 km distance.

Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg Fully Opened

Recently, the Maharashtra Government inaugurated the last stretch of the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg. It is a 701 km long expressway.

How much do you have to pay on the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg?