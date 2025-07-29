Steelbird SXE to Axor Apex: Top 5 Helmets To Consider Under ₹5,000

Helmets Under ₹5,000: If you are looking to buy a new helmet for your daily commuting under ₹5,000, there are multiple options to choose from. Choosing the right helmet for your bike is a crucial decision for any rider, as it impacts safety and comfort on the road. Whether you ride in the city or on longer trips, these helmets provide reliable protection and have a funky design.

Here is a list of the top 5 helmets, which offer both protection and comfort, and you can consider under ₹5,000:

Steelbird SXE

The Steelbird SXE is the latest entrant in the helmet market. It has a fibre-reinforced ABS shell, a black EPS liner, and it has a TPE energy absorber layer. Regarding size, it comes in S, M, L, and XL. Further, the SXE has both DOT and ISI certification.

The price of the Steelbird SXE helmet is ₹3,599.

MT Hummer

The next helmet on the list, which you can consider, is the MT Hummer. Its shell is made up of injected polycarbonate, has an aerodynamic design with a multi-vent function for better air flow. It weighs approximately 1,450 gm. It has ISI, DOT, and ECE R certification.

The price of the MT Hummer helmet is approximately ₹4,500 to ₹4,900.

SMK Typhoon

In the list, you can also check for the SMK Typhoon. It comes with triple certifications, has an energy‑resistant thermoplastic shell with an aero spoiler. The liner is made up of multi‑density EPS, which is breathable and hypoallergenic. The SMK Typhoon weighs 1,600 gm.

The price of the SMK Typhoon is ₹4,000 to ₹4,500.

Axor Apex Venomous

The Axor Apex Venomous has a dual-density EPS liner, and the shell is made of injection-moulded polycarbonate. It has a dual-visor setup and comes with a double D‑ring strap. The Axor Apex Venomous weighs 1,500 gm to 1,600 gm.

The price of the Axor Apex Venomous helmet is ₹4,899.

Ignyte IGN‑8



The Ignyte is the premium range of the Steelbird helmets in India. The IGN-8 has a DOT and ISI certification, and the shell is made of PC‑ABS blend material. The liner is made of a multi-density EPS and has multiple vents for ventilation.