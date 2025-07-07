Top 5 Helmets You Can Consider Under ₹2,000

Helmets Under ₹2,000: A helmet is an essential component for every two-wheeler on the road. One should not use the helmet just to get safe from the police, but it is also important for your safety and comfort. The Indian market offers a variety of helmets in different price ranges. Whether you do a daily commute to the office or go for weekend spins, choosing the right helmet under ₹2,000 is possible with the right research.

Here is a list of the top 5 helmets that you can check under ₹2,000 in India:

Studds Marshall - Open-Face Helmet

The first helmet on the list, which you can consider under ₹2,000, is the Studds Marshall Open Face helmet. It is ISI certified, claims to have a durable outer shell with UV protection, and regarding styling, it has a classic design. You should buy this helmet if you prefer comfort of the open face helmet over full face helmet.

The price of the Studds Marshall Open-Face Helmet starts at ₹1,545.

Vega Edge - Full Face Helmet

If you are looking for a full-face helmet, then you can check out the Vega Edge. This helmet claims to have a scratch-resistant visor, comes with a chin strap, and is lightweight and has a compact shell. It is best to keep it as a backup helmet or if you are a first-time buyer.

The price of the Vega Edge full-face helmet is ₹1,395.

Studds Chrome Eco Full-Face Helmet

The third helmet on the list, which you can consider under ₹2,000, is the Studds Chrome Eco. It claims to have a regulated density EPS for impact protection, has a UV-resistant visor, and is best for daily riders who wish for reliability and comfort.

The price of the Studds Chrome Eco full-face helmet is ₹1,275.

Steelbird SBA-7 7Wings Flip-Up Helmet

If you want a flip-up helmet, wherein you can enjoy both half-face and full-face helmet styles, then you can consider the Steelbird SBA-7 7Wings helmet. It claims to have an aerodynamic design for the shell, a multi-vent airflow design for better air circulation, and it comes with ISI certification. This helmet is suitable for city riders who want practicality and flexibility.

The price of the Steelbird SBA-7 7Wings Flip-Up helmet is ₹1,559 on Amazon and Flipkart.

Vega Verve Full-Face Helmet

The Vega Verve full-face helmet is specifically designed for women riders. Vega says it has a lightweight shell made of thermoplastic, has a quick-release buckle, and has a sleek design with ventilation. This helmet is suitable for budget-conscious riders.