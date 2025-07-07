Suzuki Access 125 (2025) Review: A Modern Family Scooter At Under ₹1 Lakh

The Suzuki Access 125 has long been a staple in India’s scooter market, known for its refined performance, practical design, and family-friendly appeal. For 2025, Suzuki hasn’t reinvented the wheel — but it has subtly sharpened it. The latest model sticks to its winning formula, but do the modern upgrades make it a good choice for a price of ₹93,733 (ex-showroom)?

Left rear quarter of the Suzuki Access 125. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic TV

What’s New in Suzuki Access 125 2025?

Updated Instrument Cluster: The digital display now features Bluetooth connectivity in higher variants (Ride Connect), supporting turn-by-turn navigation, call/SMS alerts, and real-time vehicle info. It’s not flashy but functional.

Vintage-style round side mirror of the Suzuki Access 125. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic TV

Sleeker design, fresh Colours: Suzuki has shrunk the size of its hit family scooter, still offering ample space for the pillion rider. The apron has been standardised across all variants, featuring a new LED DRL (daytime running lamp). A few new dual-tone options give it a slightly more premium look.

E20 Fuel Compatibility: A nod to the future, the engine is now ethanol-blend ready, aligning with India’s push toward greener fuels.

Suzuki Access 125's instrument cluster. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic TV

What’s good?

Engine performance & fuel efficiency

Suzuki claims at least 10 enhancements have been made to the engine, including retuning for more torque power at lower rpm and consistent performance between 30 and 60kmph. The engine also bundles high-lift cams, resulting in even better torque at higher rpm.

The front wheel with a disc brake. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic TV

The 124cc air-cooled engine delivers a smooth 8.7PS and 10Nm — unchanged, but still among the most refined in its class. Acceleration is linear, vibrations are minimal, and the CVT is tuned for relaxed city riding. It won’t win drag races, but it’s butter-smooth in traffic.

Fuel efficiency remains a strong point, returning around 50-55kmpl in mixed conditions. Suzuki’s Eco Performance (SEP) tech continues to impress here.

The Access 125 has a boot space of 24.4 litres. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic TV

Ride & Handling

With telescopic front forks, a well-damped rear shock, and 12/10-inch wheels, the Access offers a plush ride over broken roads. It is not sporty, but it is predictable and stable — ideal for everyday commuting. Acceleration is almost frictionless, so sometimes it felt like an electric scooter. But the engine still makes a sound, which might appeal to people who do not like the silent treatment of EVs.

Rear wheel of the Suzuki Access 125. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic TV

Accelerating from 0 to 50-60kmph takes about 10-11 seconds, with the engine handling the spur meticulously. The exhaust note begins to fade at this speed, making it easy for you to understand the acceleration. Cranking up the speed to 90kmph is almost effortless, with the scooter’s lightweight design aiding aerodynamics to minimise air resistance. The fuel efficiency takes a slight hit when cruising at high speeds, but these are acceptable drops.

At 105kg (kerb), it's one of the lightest scooters in its class, making it easy to manoeuvre even for first-time riders. Tilting the scooter at turns is easy—even with a pillion, facilitated by a good distribution of the weight.

Practicality

Underseat Storage: 21.8L, enough for a half-face helmet.

External Fuel Cap: Convenient for refuelling without getting off.

Ignition system and USB-C port sit above the holders. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic TV

USB Charging: Available in higher variants.

Seat Comfort: Long and well-padded, great for families.

What’s bad?

Lightweight design is sometimes a problem: While the Suzuki Access 125’s lightweight body allows for smoother manoeuvring, it also makes for resistance when riding at higher speeds. On a windy day, handling the scooter becomes slightly difficult when cruising at more than 60kmph.

Pillion comfort: The rider comfort on the Suzuki Access 125 is still among the best in the segment. However, the pillion riders have griped about the seat’s stiffness, making sitting for longer rides slightly uncomfortable.

Handle bar of the Suzuki Access 125. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic TV

Front disc only on higher variants: The base variant still comes with drum brakes, which feel dated.

No full LED headlamp: Only the position lamps are LED. A full LED setup would have modernised the look.

Basic design: Still quite conservative; rivals like the TVS Jupiter 125, Yamaha Fascino 125, or even the Honda Activa 125 offer more flair.

Verdict

The 2025 Suzuki Access 125 does not try to be flashy or revolutionary — and that is exactly why it works. It is built for reliability, comfort, and no-nonsense commuting. While some rivals, such as the TVS Jupiter 125, may offer better tech or bolder designs, the Access 125 remains a top pick for families and daily riders who want a smooth, efficient, and proven machine.

The Suzuki Access 125 in Pearl Shiny Beige colour. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic TV